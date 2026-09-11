Xiaomi South Africa Launches REDMI 17: Keep the Fun Going with a 7,500mAh Battery and 6.9-inch Display

Xiaomi South Africa is keeping the fun going with the launch of the REDMI 17, a smartphone designed for South Africans who want to stay connected, entertained and productive without constantly worrying about running out of battery.

Combining a massive 7,500mAh battery, 6.9-inch immersive display, 45W turbo charging, 50MP AI dual camera and durable design, REDMI 17 is built to keep up with everything from streaming and gaming to social media, work, content creation and staying connected with friends and family.

At its core, REDMI 17 is about one simple idea: Keep the Fun Going.