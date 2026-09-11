Xiaomi South Africa Launches REDMI 17: Keep the Fun Going with a 7,500mAh Battery and 6.9-inch Display

Xiaomi South Africa is keeping the fun going with the launch of the REDMI 17, a smartphone designed for South Africans who want to stay connected, entertained and productive without constantly worrying about running out of battery.
Combining a massive 7,500mAh battery, 6.9-inch immersive display, 45W turbo charging, 50MP AI dual camera and durable design, REDMI 17 is built to keep up with everything from streaming and gaming to social media, work, content creation and staying connected with friends and family.
At its core, REDMI 17 is about one simple idea: Keep the Fun Going.
Whether it is the next episode of a favourite series, a long gaming session, capturing moments with friends, discovering content on social media or simply making it through a busy day, REDMI 17 is designed to give users more freedom to enjoy their smartphone for longer.
Keep the fun going with a massive 7,500mAh battery
The REDMI 17 puts battery life at the centre of the experience with its 7,500mAh (typ) battery.
Designed for South Africans with busy and connected lifestyles, the battery delivers the endurance needed for entertainment, communication and productivity throughout the day.
Users can enjoy up to 28 hours of video playback, 91 hours of music playback, 46 hours of calling or up to 12 hours of video recording, depending on usage conditions.
And when it is time to recharge, 45W turbo charging helps users get back to what matters faster.
REDMI 17 also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging, allowing users to share power with compatible devices, because keeping the fun going sometimes means making sure someone else stays connected too.
A screen made for entertainment
With its expansive 6.9-inch display, REDMI 17 gives users more room to enjoy the content they love.
From streaming and gaming to TikTok, YouTube, social media, browsing and reading, the large display creates a more immersive viewing experience.
The display features an intelligent 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, automatically adjusting between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz to deliver smooth scrolling and responsive interactions while helping optimise power efficiency.
For users who spend hours on their devices, REDMI 17 also features Triple TÜV Rheinland certifications and DC dimming to provide a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.
The display is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, while IP64 dust and water resistance and Wet Touch Technology add another layer of everyday practicality.
Designed to look as good as it performs
REDMI 17 combines functionality with a fresh, modern design inspired by nature.
Its flat display, matte frame architecture and Metal Deco design give the smartphone a premium-inspired appearance, while the more pronounced R-angle provides a comfortable grip.
South African consumers can choose from Black and Oak Green, allowing them to express their individual style.
The smartphone also introduces a Dynamic RGB Light system, bringing a distinctive visual element to everyday interactions by providing lighting effects for incoming calls, app notifications, charging, gaming and camera use.
Performance built around everyday life
REDMI 17 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra processor and supports up to 8GB of RAM with Memory Extension, helping users move between apps and everyday tasks smoothly.
Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS 3, the smartphone delivers smoother animations, improved responsiveness and a more seamless day-to-day experience.
For photography and content creation, REDMI 17 features a 50MP AI dual camera system, designed to capture clear and natural-looking images in everyday environments.
An 8MP front camera makes selfies and video calls easy, while Dual-View video allows users to capture content from multiple perspectives simultaneously, making it easier to share the moment as it happens.
For entertainment, dual stereo speakers with up to 300% volume boost deliver bigger, more powerful audio for music, videos, calls and gaming.
A smartphone that keeps up with the South African lifestyle
From the daily commute to weekend adventures, from the office to the couch, REDMI 17 is designed for the way people live, work and play today.
For lifestyle users, it offers a large display, powerful battery and immersive entertainment experience.
For tech enthusiasts, it brings 120Hz AdaptiveSync, 45W turbo charging, a 50MP camera, HyperOS 3 and durable hardware into an accessible package.
And for professionals and business users, the combination of long battery life, responsive performance and reliable connectivity makes REDMI 17 a practical companion for staying productive and connected throughout the day.
“Keep the Fun Going” captures what REDMI 17 is all about, giving consumers the battery, screen and performance they need to spend less time worrying about their phone and more time enjoying it.
REDMI 17 brings more value to South African consumers
Xiaomi continues to expand its presence in South Africa by bringing technology that combines meaningful innovation with accessible pricing.
The REDMI 17 reflects this approach by bringing features typically associated with more premium smartphones, including a large high-refresh-rate display, 7,500mAh battery, fast charging, AI-powered photography and enhanced durability, to a more accessible price point.
Availability and pricing in South Africa
The REDMI 17 is now available in South Africa, with flexible purchasing options to suit different consumers. For postpaid customers, the REDMI 17, 4GB+256GB is available from R349 per month at Vodacom stores from 11 September.
For prepaid customers, the REDMI 17, 4GB+128GB is available for R3,799 at TFG stores, PEP, Takealot, Mr Price, Edgars, Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.
It is available in Black and Oak Green, subject to retailer availability.
Consumers can purchase REDMI 17 through selected Xiaomi retail partners and authorised retailers across South Africa.
REDMI 17 – Key Specifications
● Display: 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync
● Battery: 7,500mAh (typ)
● Charging: 45W turbo charging
● Reverse charging: 22.5W wired reverse charging
● Main camera: 50MP AI dual camera
● Front camera: 8MP
● Processor: MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra
● RAM: Up to 8GB with Memory Extension
● Storage: Up to 2TB expandable storage
● Operating system: Xiaomi HyperOS 3
● Audio: Dual stereo speakers with up to 300% volume boost
● Durability: IP64 dust and water resistance
● Display protection: Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i
● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and FM radio
● Colours: Black and Oak Green
Keep the Fun Going