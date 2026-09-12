Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, said the NRF awards not only honour some of our country’s most outstanding scientists and researchers, but also provide the nation with a sense of the extent of transformation — one of the critical aspects of our country’s public science system. They also presented a platform to reflect on the importance of addressing institutional inequality by spreading public resources evenly across historically disadvantaged institutions, institutions emerging in the post-apartheid era and traditional universities. Nzimande applauded the NRF for its drive to address these gaps through its programmes. “This issue is crucial not for posterity, but for practical reasons: to ensure our country, with its scarce resource base, makes full use of its institutional resources to reach deeper and wider into every corner of South Africa and unleash its full potential,” he said.