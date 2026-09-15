Independent newsrooms build digital audiences as transformation fund gains momentum

The leap from no digital presence to a first platform Some of the most significant change has come from publishers that began the year with little or no digital presence. Ten of the 11 newsrooms in the Build tier have now launched a website or digital platform.

Among them is the Kokstad Advertiser in KwaZulu-Natal. The 144-year-old newspaper had no digital presence in January but recorded monthly online reach of up to 354,000 people by March. Its digital coverage of a missing seven-year-old girl helped mobilise a community search and formal police search-and-rescue operation, demonstrating the potential for established local journalism to find new relevance and reach online.

"We've gone from being accessible only to local print subscribers to reaching over 32,000 followers and up to 354,000 people a month across South Africa," said Muhammad Luqman Jamal, DNTF Project Manager at The Kokstad Advertiser. "In small towns like Kokstad, local news is at real risk of disappearing as print audiences shrink. This project has given us a viable digital future and made sure trusted, hyperlocal journalism keeps reaching the Greater Kokstad community."

Other Build publishers are also gaining traction. Stokvel Media Hub, for example, grew its TikTok following from 344 to 5,945 in three months.

Existing publishers extend their reach Newsrooms that entered the programme with an existing digital presence have focused on expanding their audiences and finding new ways to reach their communities. Highveld Chronicle in Mpumalanga increased its Facebook reach by 233%, from approximately 300,000 to more than one million people a month. It also extended its isiNdebele content onto regional radio, reaching more than one million listeners a week.

Xenor Projects, which operates three community mastheads south of Johannesburg, reached a combined 1.7 million people digitally. Among its innovations were QR-code stickers placed in taxis, allowing commuters to download editions directly to their phones.

For the Fund's most digitally mature publishers, attention is also turning to revenue.