Purpose Trains Performance, Talent Has Somewhere To G o

Talent is often treated as the beginning and end of sporting success. It is the quality that catches the eye, fills school fields with promise and gives teams their first sense of possibility. But talent, on its own, is not a system. It does not automatically become endurance, precision, tactical intelligence or sustained performance under pressure. North-West University’s Centre for Health and Human Performance (CHHP) works from a different starting point: that lasting performance is engineered through evidence, context and purpose, not inherited through talent.

Effective training should not begin with trends, copied programmes or the latest online theory but with the demands of the sport itself. Senior sport scientist Bert Moolman argues that coaching should work backwards from competition, mapping the physical, physiological and tactical demands of the code before a single session is planned. Training then serves the game, rather than the other way around.

This is a particularly important argument in an age of information overload. Coaches and athletes now have access to endless training philosophies, elite-team routines and high-performance advice. But access is not the same as understanding. A school coach copying a professional programme may be acting with good intent, yet without asking whether that programme fits the age, code, position, resources or match demands of their own athletes, the approach can become inefficient or even counterproductive.

This brings scientific thinking within reach. It does not suggest that meaningful performance development belongs only to teams with advanced technology. At school level, simple tools such as video footage, stopwatches and careful observation can already help coaches understand work-to-rest ratios, movement patterns and player involvement. In high-performance environments, GPS tracking and analytics can deepen that insight. The principle is: measure what matters, then train what the sport actually demands.

That expertise does not stay inside the Centre. Through the CHHP, NWU extends sport science, biokinetics and performance development to athletes, teams, schools and entire sporting structures, producing better-prepared competitors, more informed coaches, clearer development pathways and programmes built for sustainable success.

The deeper takeaway is that science does not remove the human element from sport. Rather, It protects it, gives talent a clearer route and better direction, and helps coaches make decisions that are grounded in evidence rather than imitation. In so doing it allows athletes to develop with greater precision, because their preparation is linked to the reality of competition.