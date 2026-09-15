Singularity Summit South Africa 2026 unveils full programme of over 40 global speakers

From AI to the future of business

Artificial intelligence will be one of the major themes of the two-day programme, with speakers examining its rapid evolution, the challenge of moving enterprise AI from experimentation to implementation and what the next generation of AI could mean for organisations and their people.

The conversation will extend into digital transformation, leadership, entrepreneurship, investment, robotics, the future of cities and the changing skills required to navigate an increasingly technology-driven economy.

“The conversation around technology has shifted significantly. Business leaders are no longer asking whether AI and other exponential technologies will affect their organisations, but where to invest, how to implement them effectively and how to prepare their people for the changes ahead,” says Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa.

“The Summit creates an opportunity to step outside the day-to-day demands of running an organisation and engage with the bigger shifts taking place. The aim is for delegates to leave better informed, better connected and with a clearer sense of where the opportunities lie,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa.

Celiwe Ross, Group Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at Old Mutual says the future will not be defined by technology alone, but by how people choose to use it. “I would encourage business leaders, investors and professionals from across industries to be part of this conversation, because the future is not only about the technologies we adopt, but about how we equip our people to grow, respond and lead in an environment that is constantly changing. As AI and other exponential technologies accelerate the pace of disruption, leaders have an opportunity to think differently about how technology can unlock human potential, create new opportunities and shape more inclusive growth. The organisations that thrive will be those that prepare their people and their cultures for change, rather than simply preparing for the next technology. The Summit brings together some of the world’s leading thinkers, innovators and entrepreneurs to explore these shifts and, importantly, what they mean for people, business and Africa’s future,” Ross says.

Global perspectives with an African lens

While the programme brings international expertise to Johannesburg, the Summit will also examine these developments through an African lens, including how businesses on the continent can harness new technologies, where new opportunities for innovation and investment are emerging and how African entrepreneurs and innovators can play a greater role in shaping the global technology landscape.

Alongside keynote presentations, the programme will feature panel discussions bringing together different perspectives on some of the most pressing questions facing business leaders. Delegates will also have access to various AI workshops and masterclasses to upskill and empower our community. An interactive expo showcasing emerging technologies and innovations, as well as networking opportunities with speakers, executives, entrepreneurs and fellow delegates.

The announcement of the full programme marks the final stage in the build-up to Singularity Summit South Africa 2026, with more than 40 speakers contributing to two days of keynote presentations, discussions, panels, interactive experiences and networking.