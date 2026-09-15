The bedroom, the ring light, the upload button: Openserve backs the creators moving South African culture

“We are not the ones making the content. We are the ones making sure it arrives,” said Silungile Mlambo, Executive: Marketing and Communications at Openserve.

“A creator in a small town should be able to go live to the world as easily as someone in a city apartment. That is the entire point of the network we build. We spend our days on fibre routes and network resilience, and it can look very technical from the outside. But the reason it matters is a young woman getting her first brand deal, or a chef in Soweto filling a restaurant because a video travelled further than she expected.”

Openserve does not sell directly to the people watching those videos. It builds and maintains the open-access fibre network that Internet Service Providers use to reach homes, businesses and communities. Every livestream that holds, every upload that finishes, every online store that stays open at midnight, rests on infrastructure most people never think about.

That is the quiet part of the creator economy, and it is the part Openserve is responsible for.

“For a young South African with a phone and an idea, the creator economy is one of the few doors that opens without a job interview, and thousands have walked through it and built an income for themselves. This year SASMA received more entries than ever before, close to 70% more than three years ago,” said Weza Matomane, Director of the South African Social Media Awards.