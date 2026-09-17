Celebrating a Legend: Caiphus Semenya's timeless songbook takes centre stage at Joburg Theatre

From 18 to 20 September 2026, Joburg Theatre will celebrate this extraordinary legacy with CAIPHUS SEMENYA SONGBOOK, a three-day musical experience on the Joburg Theatre stage dedicated to the music and influence of one of South Africa’s most important musical voices.

Caiphus Semenya Songbook is an opportunity to honor an artist whose contribution continues to influence South African music and the generations of artists who have followed him. His career and music have crossed generations and genres, while his songwriting has demonstrated the power of distinctly South African stories to resonate far beyond the country’s borders.

The production is therefore not simply a journey into the past. It celebrates a living musical legacy and asks how the work of South Africa’s great artists can continue to be heard, interpreted and carried forward by new generations. At the heart of the production is the belief that musical legacies remain alive when their songs continue to be performed, rediscovered and introduced to new audiences.

Through Caiphus Semenya Songbook, audiences who have grown up with Semenya’s music will have an opportunity to reconnect with his work, while younger audiences will experience his extraordinary repertoire through some of South Africa’s leading contemporary voices.

Bringing Semenya’s music to the stage will be an exceptional line-up of South African artists; Nathi, Moneoa, Amanda Black and Nokukhanya Dlamini. Each artist brings a distinctive voice, musical identity and interpretation to the production, creating a meeting point between one of South Africa’s great musical legacies and a new generation of performers. Rather than attempting to recreate the past, the artists will engage with Semenya’s repertoire through their own artistry, allowing audiences to experience familiar music with renewed energy while retaining the heart and integrity of the original work.

The combination of these voices gives Caiphus Semenya Songbook its contemporary character – celebrating where South African music has come from while demonstrating how its greatest songs can continue to live through the artists of today.

The production is directed by acclaimed theatre-maker and Joburg City Theatres Artistic Director James Ngcobo, who brings his theatrical storytelling approach to the celebration. Ngcobo’s direction will position the music within a broader theatrical experience, exploring the relationship between song, memory, storytelling and South Africa’s cultural history.

Joining him is respected musician and composer Tshepo Mngoma as Musical Director, who will lead the musical interpretation of Semenya’s repertoire. Mngoma’s musical direction will bring the Songbook into conversation with the contemporary voices on stage while preserving the musical character and emotional depth that have made Semenya’s work endure across generations.

Together, Ngcobo and Mngoma will shape a production that places Caiphus Semenya and his music firmly at its centre, supported by artists who represent the continuing evolution of South African music.