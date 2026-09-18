RE-ADVERTISEMENT: COMPANY SECRETARY

Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (FASSET) is a Schedule 3A public entity established in terms of the Skills Development Act, 1998, with a mandate to facilitate skills development and transformation within the Finance and Accounting Sector. FASSET seeks to appoint a highly accomplished and seasoned Company Secretary.

Interested Applicants are requested to access the full job advert placed on the FASSET Website at www.fasset.org.za “Vacancies”. Applicants are required to submit a 1-page cover page motivation, a comprehensive curriculum vitae, an Identity Document, Matric certificate, qualifications and professional bodies accreditations, quoting the reference number to: CosecMay@fasset.org.za

The closing date is 25 September 2026 @16:30. Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted applicants, and should an applicant not hear from FASSET within 3 months of the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful. Late submissions will not be considered. FASSET reserves the right not to make an appointment or to withdraw the advertisement. Enquiries may be directed to Mr Karabo Dikgore on 011 476 8570.

FASSET complies with the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act. By submitting your application for a position at FASSET, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the Recruitment and Selection-related processes.