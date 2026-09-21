ASI marks 18 years with a celebration of South African talent

Art and business in the same room

Guests first encountered an art exhibition in the foyer. Set among the reception areas, it gave them time to look at work by local artists before the formal programme began. The exhibition helped establish the evening’s focus on South African creativity.

The emphasis on place and community also connected with ASI Property, which works with developers to manage commercial and mixed-use properties. The company says its projects seek to meet business needs while supporting activity and employment in local areas.

Inside the ballroom, master of ceremonies Mpho Popps introduced a performance of the national anthem accompanied by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO). The orchestra later shared the stage with aerial performers from The Cirk. The combination of live music and movement was one of the evening’s most striking moments.

A place for young performers

The programme also made room for younger artists. Legacy in Motion performed a tightly choreographed dance set that included a tribute to Mandoza, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Their performance gave the anniversary a sense of continuity: ASI was celebrating its history while putting emerging talent in front of the people gathered to mark it.

ASI Financial Services, the group’s founding business, provides employee benefits, insurance, retirement planning, assurance and advisory services. The company presented this work as part of its effort to help more people plan and protect their financial futures.