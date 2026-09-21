ASI marks 18 years with a celebration of South African talent

ASI marked its 18th anniversary with a gala dinner that brought together business leaders, artists and performers. The evening looked back on the company’s growth and placed its work alongside a wider conversation about opportunity in South Africa.
The programme drew heavily on local talent. An art exhibition, orchestral music, dance and fashion gave guests different ways to engage with the anniversary. It also reflected the company’s message that South African businesses and creatives have a role in addressing the country’s challenges.
Eighteen years is a significant milestone for a company. For ASI, the anniversary offered a chance to consider how its businesses have developed and what they intend to contribute in the years ahead.
That ambition ran through the evening, alongside a celebration of South African culture. ASI linked the programme to its work in financial services, property and technology, and to its aim of growing its business while widening participation in the economy.
Art and business in the same room
Guests first encountered an art exhibition in the foyer. Set among the reception areas, it gave them time to look at work by local artists before the formal programme began. The exhibition helped establish the evening’s focus on South African creativity.
The emphasis on place and community also connected with ASI Property, which works with developers to manage commercial and mixed-use properties. The company says its projects seek to meet business needs while supporting activity and employment in local areas.
Inside the ballroom, master of ceremonies Mpho Popps introduced a performance of the national anthem accompanied by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO). The orchestra later shared the stage with aerial performers from The Cirk. The combination of live music and movement was one of the evening’s most striking moments.
A place for young performers
The programme also made room for younger artists. Legacy in Motion performed a tightly choreographed dance set that included a tribute to Mandoza, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience.
Their performance gave the anniversary a sense of continuity: ASI was celebrating its history while putting emerging talent in front of the people gathered to mark it.
ASI Financial Services, the group’s founding business, provides employee benefits, insurance, retirement planning, assurance and advisory services. The company presented this work as part of its effort to help more people plan and protect their financial futures.
Three young performers accompanied ASI chief executive Anthony Govender to the podium. In his address, he spoke about innovation and collaboration, and urged those in the room to take an active part in South Africa’s future.
Looking ahead
After dinner, with music from the JPO, the programme turned from the anniversary itself to the opportunities and challenges ahead.
Business speaker Vusi Thembekwayo addressed the audience on what it will take to build a stronger South African economy. The discussion of future growth also offered a link to ASI Connect, which brings together four ICT companies. Its stated aim is to give businesses a single point of access to digital services and infrastructure.
The Where to Wear fashion showcase followed. A sapphire-lit runway ran through the ballroom, with designs that placed local craftsmanship at the centre of the presentation.
An anniversary with a wider message
Justin delivered the vote of thanks. Across the evening, ASI had presented its three business areas, Financial Services, Property and Connect, as ways of responding to needs in finance, the built environment and digital access. The scale of those challenges remains considerable, but the anniversary made clear where the company intends to focus its work.
The gala was both a celebration and a statement of intent. Through its speakers and performers, ASI argued for greater confidence in South African ideas and for closer collaboration between business and communities.
An Art of Dance Studio flash mob opened the afterparty and brought the formal programme to a close. After 18 years in business, ASI chose to mark the occasion with the people and creative work it wanted its guests to remember.