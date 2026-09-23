How the NWU is rethinking disease research to reduce animal testing

From human cells to mini tumours

At the NWU, the team has developed human cancer models for lung, colorectal, skin, breast, brain, liver and nasal epithelial cancers, as well as skin, airway, wound-healing and toxicity models.

The researchers are establishing cerebral organoids – “mini brain tissues” – from stem cells, with liver organoids and a full-thickness skin model planned.

The models can use human cell lines or induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) – adult cells reprogrammed into a stem-cell-like state and then into the required cell type.

In some cases, researchers can also work directly with patient samples or biopsies, particularly in cancer research, to investigate an individual patient’s response to treatment.

“The goal is to create a platform for individual treatment screening for patients in the future,” says Prof. Gouws.

Large-scale testing is still some way off, she says. For now, the focus is on models representing specific functional effects, African genetic diversity and rare-disease patients.

Watching treatments work

The process starts with a model representing the disease or biological mechanism being investigated.

For a potential anti-cancer compound, cancer spheroids can be treated across varying concentrations and timeframes to measure effects on growth and viability.

This can eliminate compounds early if they lack efficacy or show unacceptable toxicity, or guide the choice of an animal model.

Researchers can take multiple samples from the same model or observe real-time intracellular signalling, which is difficult or impossible to achieve with animal models.

“We grow mini tumours in a bioreactor, and then treat them with various drugs or plant extracts over time,” says Prof. Gouws.

By monitoring tumour growth, viability and pathway markers, researchers can assess a treatment’s activity.

Other platforms, including microfluidic chip technology, can show how a tumour spreads into surrounding tissue or affects another organ.

The approach has been applied to Lessertia frutescens, commonly known as cancer bush.

“Using our 3D cancer models not only helped to standardise the way we tested the treatment, but also allowed us to treat for much longer periods of time than was previously possible,” says Prof. Gouws.

The team is also using 3D cancer spheroids to develop a cancer-bush-based complementary medicine for palliative cancer care.