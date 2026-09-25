The University of Eswatini (UNESWA), the Kingdom’s premier institution of higher learning, invites applications for the position of Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic).

UNESWA is at an important point in its history. Council is implementing a comprehensive Transformation Programme under the auspices of the Government approved Reforms Implementation Committee, aimed at restoring the University’s long-term sustainability, strengthening governance, modernising academic delivery and significantly improving the student experience.

Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) will provide executive leadership to the University’s academic enterprise and will be central to shaping the future academic direction of UNESWA.

The successful candidate will be expected to provide leadership in academic transformation, curriculum renewal and programme relevance, quality assurance, research and innovation, digital teaching and learning, and institutional performance.

We are seeking an accomplished academic leader with a doctoral qualification at a minimum associate professor level with strong academic standing, significant senior leadership experience, research grant mobilisation skills and a demonstrated ability to lead meaningful transformation in a complex higher education environment.

ARE YOU READY TO HELP SHAPE THE NEXT CHAPTER OF UNESWA?

For the full position profile, detailed requirements and application information, visit:

University of Eswatini website: www.uneswa.ac.sz or University of Eswatini LinkedIn Page

Fusion Consulting (Pty) Ltd has been exclusively retained to manage this key appointment.