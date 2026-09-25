Tender Invitation

The multi-donor funded programme “Strengthening Good Financial Governance (GFG) in Zambia IV” is financed by the European Union (EU) and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). The duration of the Project is scheduled from 01.07.2023 to 30.06.2027

The programme aims to support the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) to implement its planned Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms aimed at restoring fiscal sustainability and improving efficiency and effectiveness of public resource allocation, and spending, for better public service delivery. The objective of the project is to strengthen public financial management in Zambia. To achieve this objective, the project focuses on 3 main intervention areas – (1) improving budget credibility, (2) strengthening domestic resource mobilization, including tax policy and tax administration, as well as (3) increasing GRZ’s capability to steer and implement comprehensive cross-cutting PFM reforms and processes. More information about the programme can be found on the Strengthening Good Financial Governance in Zambia IV/GIZ website.

Summary of the Assignment

With technical support from GFG IV Programme, FIC seeks to engage suitably qualified and competent consultants to provide consultancy services to develop an electronic system for the central administration of comprehensive statistics in the AML/CTPF value chain (statistics database). The system will be used as input in the upcoming 3rd round Eastern Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) Mutual Evaluation exercise Zambia will be undergoing in 2027-2028.

How To Submit:

The number of pages of all submission documents shall not exceed 50 pages. External content (e.g., links to websites) will not be considered, the size limit of the attachment is 30MB.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) and related documents can be accessed through the link: Botswana and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Tenders | GIZ Deadline for bid submission: 19.10.2026

Bids must be submitted to: BW_Quotation@giz.de

Please reference No 10053072 Consultancy Statistics Management System in the email subject line.