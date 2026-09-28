The women helping to shape African Bank’s next chapter

That emphasis on institutional strength is shared by Nomusa Ndwandwe, African Bank’s Group Chief Audit Executive.

With 21 years of experience across banking, internal audit and assurance, Ndwandwe has spent much of her career at the intersection of governance, risk and organisational performance. Her experience across some of South Africa’s leading financial institutions has given her a nuanced understanding of what it takes to build strong control environments while enabling businesses to pursue their ambitions.

At African Bank, that experience takes on particular relevance as the Group continues to consolidate its evolution from a monolender into a diversified banking group. For Ndwandwe, effective assurance is not about creating barriers to growth, but about helping an organisation understand the risks that come with it and ensuring that its governance and control environment keeps pace.

“Moving from a monolender to a diversified banking group brings opportunity, but it also brings complexity. The role of assurance is to help an organisation understand that complexity, anticipate risk and ensure that the systems supporting its ambitions remain strong. The objective is not to remove risk altogether but to make sure those risks are understood, governed and aligned with the organisation’s purpose.”

Her perspective reflects a modern view of internal audit that goes beyond checking compliance to providing the insight and challenge that can help an organisation make better decisions.

As African Bank’s Group Chief Transformation and Sustainability Officer, Edna Sathekga-Montse plays a pivotal in ensuring that the bank’s growth ambitions are aligned with meaningful economic inclusion, sustainability and stakeholder value creation.

Throughout her career, Sathekga-Montse has championed the view that transformation is not simply a regulatory requirement but a strategic driver of long-term competitiveness. Her work across varied sectors in South Africa has focused on building institutions that are more representative, more inclusive and better equipped to create shared value for the communities they serve.

Her contribution extends beyond the corporate environment through her service on the G20 Inclusion and Sustainability Task Force, where she has participated in advancing the national conversation on responsible investment and equitable access to sustainable solutions.

Under Sathekga-Montse, transformation at African Bank is deliberately broader than compliance. The Group continues to integrate women's empowerment and gender transformation into its core business strategy through targeted enterprise development, internal leadership representation, and community mentorship initiatives aimed at bridging economic divides in South Africa.

“Transformation is ultimately about expanding participation in the economy,” says Sathekga-Montse. “Success should not only be measured by business growth but by whether more people are able to access opportunity, build financial resilience and contribute meaningfully to economic development. Financial institutions have a unique responsibility to help create pathways to that participation, particularly for women and youth.”

Ralinala, Mthenjane, Singh, Ndwandwe and Sathekga-Montse are helping make decisions about the fundamental questions facing African Bank including how it grows, how it serves customers, how it transforms, how it manages risk, how it governs itself, and how its people contribute to its ambitions.

Their routes to the executive table run through transformation, psychology, law, audit, entrepreneurship and banking. While their expertise and perspectives are different, they are connected through a collective responsibility at a consequential time in African Bank’s history.

At African Bank these five executives occupy positions with influence across some of the most important levers of the organisation.