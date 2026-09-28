The women helping to shape African Bank’s next chapter

In June African Bank announced that it is entering a period of strategic consolidation following several years of being acquisitive. The bank also indicated that it was strengthening its leadership team to ensure it has the requisite skills, governance structures and capabilities to deliver its consolidation strategy.
Having evolved from a monolender into a diversified retail and commercial banking group, its focus is increasingly on strengthening the foundations it has built and unlocking the value of that business transformation.
The Group’s sharper focus on turning its expanded capability into sustainable growth while staying relevant to the changing needs of South Africans reflects the audacious approach that has shaped the bank’s repositioning and now has to be carried through the everyday work of strategy, governance, transformation, risk management and customer delivery.
Helping lead the next chapter are five women whose responsibilities reach across these business imperatives. They, like the rest of the bank, have embraced the idea of being audacious in their work.
Happy Ralinala views banking at its most fundamental as an enabler of opportunity, economic participation, and financial progress. She brings decades of executive experience across retail, business and wealth banking, entrepreneurship development, and leadership advisory to her role as Chief Executive for Personal Banking.
“A bank participates in some of the most important moments in people’s lives. It can help somebody manage a difficult month, build financial resilience, grow a business or work towards a long-term aspiration. Our responsibility is therefore bigger than simply providing products. We have to understand the lives behind the accounts and build a banking experience that is relevant, inclusive, and responsive to those lives.”
Ralinala’s outlook reflects her long-standing commitment to entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and inclusive growth.
Beyond her corporate career, she has championed women and youth development, cultivated strategic partnerships that expand access to opportunity, and mentored emerging leaders.
Her leadership is driven by a belief that sustainable commercial success and meaningful social impact can and should go hand in hand.
Group Chief People and Culture Officer, Linda Mthenjane who has years of experience leading enterprise-wide people, culture, and transformation agendas in complex, regulated, multi-country environments, and who brings a rare combination of strategic human capital leadership, board-level governance experience, and clinical psychology expertise says that she believes that strategy is ultimately delivered by people.
“Sustainable performance depends on whether people understand the purpose, whether leaders create the conditions for them to contribute and whether the culture supports accountability, resilience and trust. The organisations that will thrive in a changing world are those that recognise that people and performance are not competing priorities.”
But growth and inclusion must also rest on strong institutions. That is where Trisha Singh, African Bank’s Company Secretary, occupies an important space.
An advocate by profession, with extensive banking governance experience, Singh has supported multiple boards during her career. Her professional background spans ethics, compliance and advanced banking law, and governance.
“Strong governance gives an organisation the confidence to be ambitious,” she says. “It creates clarity around accountability, ensures that decisions are properly considered and helps build trust with stakeholders. In an industry built fundamentally on trust, governance cannot sit on the periphery of strategy. It is part of the foundation that allows an institution to grow responsibly.”
That emphasis on institutional strength is shared by Nomusa Ndwandwe, African Bank’s Group Chief Audit Executive.
With 21 years of experience across banking, internal audit and assurance, Ndwandwe has spent much of her career at the intersection of governance, risk and organisational performance. Her experience across some of South Africa’s leading financial institutions has given her a nuanced understanding of what it takes to build strong control environments while enabling businesses to pursue their ambitions.
At African Bank, that experience takes on particular relevance as the Group continues to consolidate its evolution from a monolender into a diversified banking group. For Ndwandwe, effective assurance is not about creating barriers to growth, but about helping an organisation understand the risks that come with it and ensuring that its governance and control environment keeps pace.
“Moving from a monolender to a diversified banking group brings opportunity, but it also brings complexity. The role of assurance is to help an organisation understand that complexity, anticipate risk and ensure that the systems supporting its ambitions remain strong. The objective is not to remove risk altogether but to make sure those risks are understood, governed and aligned with the organisation’s purpose.”
Her perspective reflects a modern view of internal audit that goes beyond checking compliance to providing the insight and challenge that can help an organisation make better decisions.
As African Bank’s Group Chief Transformation and Sustainability Officer, Edna Sathekga-Montse plays a pivotal in ensuring that the bank’s growth ambitions are aligned with meaningful economic inclusion, sustainability and stakeholder value creation.
Throughout her career, Sathekga-Montse has championed the view that transformation is not simply a regulatory requirement but a strategic driver of long-term competitiveness. Her work across varied sectors in South Africa has focused on building institutions that are more representative, more inclusive and better equipped to create shared value for the communities they serve.
Her contribution extends beyond the corporate environment through her service on the G20 Inclusion and Sustainability Task Force, where she has participated in advancing the national conversation on responsible investment and equitable access to sustainable solutions.
Under Sathekga-Montse, transformation at African Bank is deliberately broader than compliance. The Group continues to integrate women's empowerment and gender transformation into its core business strategy through targeted enterprise development, internal leadership representation, and community mentorship initiatives aimed at bridging economic divides in South Africa.
“Transformation is ultimately about expanding participation in the economy,” says Sathekga-Montse. “Success should not only be measured by business growth but by whether more people are able to access opportunity, build financial resilience and contribute meaningfully to economic development. Financial institutions have a unique responsibility to help create pathways to that participation, particularly for women and youth.”
Ralinala, Mthenjane, Singh, Ndwandwe and Sathekga-Montse are helping make decisions about the fundamental questions facing African Bank including how it grows, how it serves customers, how it transforms, how it manages risk, how it governs itself, and how its people contribute to its ambitions.
Their routes to the executive table run through transformation, psychology, law, audit, entrepreneurship and banking. While their expertise and perspectives are different, they are connected through a collective responsibility at a consequential time in African Bank’s history.
At African Bank these five executives occupy positions with influence across some of the most important levers of the organisation.
Collectively they are laying the foundations for a bank seeking to strengthen its position in South Africa’s financial services sector while ensuring that transformation inclusion and diversity remain part of its future growth.