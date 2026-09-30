Situated within Africa's leading university, the Faculty of Humanities is internationally recognised for excellence in scholarship, research, creative practice, and critical inquiry, advancing knowledge to address the complex challenges facing society.

We seek an outstanding academic leader with a scholarly record appropriate for appointment at a full professorial level or at associate professorial level, to lead the faculty. The Dean will provide visionary academic and strategic leadership, advance UCT Strategy 2030 while strengthening the faculty’s position as a leading centre of teaching, scholarship, research, creative practice, and public engagement.

The Dean will be responsible for shaping and implementing the faculty’s strategic vision, building on its considerable strengths while positioning it to respond to the opportunities and challenges shaping higher education in South Africa, across the African continent, and globally. The Dean will champion academic excellence, student success, curriculum renewal, interdisciplinary collaboration, and impactful scholarship, while ensuring sound governance, financial stewardship, and organisational sustainability.

As Chair of the Faculty Board, the Dean will provide strategic leadership for the faculty’s governance, academic direction, and organisational performance, ensuring the effective implementation of university policies, academic regulations, and institutional priorities. The Dean will also provide strategic oversight of the Baxter Theatre and serve on the Baxter Theatre Board, supporting its contribution to the Faculty, the University, and the broader cultural sector.

As a member of the University's senior leadership team, the Dean will contribute to institutional leadership and decision-making, working collaboratively to advance the University's mission, values, and strategic priorities. The Dean may also be called upon to undertake broader institutional leadership responsibilities, including acting for the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, where required.

The Dean will foster an inclusive, intellectually vibrant, and high-performing academic community that attracts, develops, and retains outstanding staff and students. Through strategic partnerships across academia, government, civil society, industry, the cultural and creative sectors, and international networks, the Dean will enhance the faculty’s contribution to scholarship, public engagement, innovation, and societal impact.

Requirements for the position:

• A PhD qualification in an appropriate discipline represented within the faculty or, an appropriate professional equivalent.

• An outstanding record of teaching at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, including postgraduate supervision and the successful graduation of Master's and PhD students.

• A distinguished record of scholarship, research, and/or creative practice within a discipline represented in the faculty.

• An excellent track record of academic leadership and administration, including a substantive appointment as Dean, Deputy Dean, Head of Department or an equivalent senior academic leadership position.

The successful candidate will have the following competencies:

• A clearly articulated strategic vision for the future of the faculty, aligned with the University's strategic priorities.

• Demonstrated ability to provide values-based, inclusive and accountable leadership, inspiring high performing academic and professional communities.

• Demonstrated ability to lead in ambiguity, complexity and institutional change, exercising sound judgement in a dynamic higher education environment.

• Strong communication, interpersonal, negotiation and stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to build trust, influence, resolve conflict, and lead constructively across diverse constituencies.

• Proven experience in leading diverse academic and professional teams, including the effective management of complex staff and student matters, organisational change and performance.

• Demonstrated commitment to academic freedom, institutional integrity, transformation, equity and ethical leadership.

• Demonstrated experience in strategic planning, fundraising, resource mobilisation and sustainable financial management.

• A proven track record of developing interdisciplinary, national, continental and international partnerships. • An in-depth understanding of university governance, academic quality assurance and the higher education policy environment.

• An understanding of the opportunities and challenges shaping higher education in South Africa, the African continent and globally.

• Willingness and ability to represent the Faculty and the University nationally and internationally, including through strategic partnerships, governance responsibilities, and other institutional engagements.

The 2026 annual cost of employment, including benefits, is appropriate to the Senior Executive level.

The initial term of appointment of a Dean is for five years and there is a maximum limit of one contract renewal, subject to performance assessment. On conclusion of the term of office as Dean, the appointee may be offered a permanent position in the appropriate academic department.

To apply, please visit the UCT Jobs Site ( www.jobs.uct.ac.za ). View ( For Internal Applicants ) and View ( For external Applicants ) to create a candidate profile and to submit your application.

Please complete and attach the following to your profile before submitting your application: • A motivation letter which addresses the above criteria,

• A statement on your potential contribution as Dean.

• Your full curriculum vitae with the names and contact details of three referees.

• The HR204 application form for Senior Executive Posts available at: http://forms.uct.ac.za/hr204.doc • Please declare your use of artificial intelligence in the preparation of any documents related to your application.

An application which does not comply with the above requirements will be regarded as incomplete and might not be considered.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to deliver an open presentation and undergo assessments. References may be requested by UCT at any stage of the selection process.

Contact number: +27 (0) 21 650 1673 Website: https://humanities.uct.ac.za/ Reference number: ID1514 Closing date: 23 October 2026

UCT is a designated employer and is committed to the pursuit of excellence, diversity, and redress in achieving its equity targets in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the University and its Employment Equity goals and targets. Preference will be given to candidates from the under-represented designated groups. Our Employment Equity Policy is available at www.hr.uct.ac.za/hr/policies/employ_equity

When you apply for a position at UCT, we collect your personal information to assess your application, communicate with you, and coordinate interview logistics. Information such as race, gender, nationality, and disability status is used to support our Employment Equity obligations. We also verify your references, qualifications, conduct criminal and, for certain roles, credit checks. For more information about how the University of Cape Town uses personal information and your rights, please email p opia@uct.ac.za