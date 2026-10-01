Raslouw Private Hospital Achieves Landmark Medical Milestone with First Successful Living Donor Liver Transplants

Both transplant recipients and their respective donors are recovering well under the strict monitoring of Raslouw Private Hospital’s dedicated multi-disciplinary intensive care team."This achievement represents a monumental leap forward, not just for our hospital, but for South Africa’s broader transplant landscape," said Dr IO Ebrahim, CEO and Founder of Raslouw Private Hospital. "Organ scarcity remains a critical challenge in our country, and expanding access to living donor programs offers a profound lifeline to patients with end-stage liver disease. The success of these first two surgeries stands as a testament to the world-class expertise, rigorous preparation, and unwavering dedication of our surgical and clinical nursing staff."