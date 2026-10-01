Raslouw Private Hospital Achieves Landmark Medical Milestone with First Successful Living Donor Liver Transplants

Raslouw Private Hospital has officially entered a new era of specialized surgical excellence, announcing the successful completion of its first two living donor liver transplantations. This historic milestone positions the facility among an elite group of medical centres capable of performing this highly complex, life-saving procedure.
The breakthrough comes as a direct result of an extensive international training and skills-transfer initiative. The surgical team, led by Dr Imraan Sardiwalla (Lead Hepatobiliary Surgeon) and Dr Neha Kumar(Transplant Surgeon), recently returned from intensive overseas fellowships at leading global transplant institutes, where they mastered advanced ex-situ and living-donor surgical techniques.
A living donor liver transplant is one of the most intricate operations in modern medicine, requiring two highly coordinated surgical teams to operate simultaneously. One team meticulously resects a healthy segment of the liver from a living donor, while the adjacent team removes the recipient's failing organ and implants the new graft. Due to the liver's unique regenerative properties, both the donor's remaining liver and the recipient's new segment are expected to grow to full functional capacity within a few months.
Both transplant recipients and their respective donors are recovering well under the strict monitoring of Raslouw Private Hospital’s dedicated multi-disciplinary intensive care team."This achievement represents a monumental leap forward, not just for our hospital, but for South Africa’s broader transplant landscape," said Dr IO Ebrahim, CEO and Founder of Raslouw Private Hospital. "Organ scarcity remains a critical challenge in our country, and expanding access to living donor programs offers a profound lifeline to patients with end-stage liver disease. The success of these first two surgeries stands as a testament to the world-class expertise, rigorous preparation, and unwavering dedication of our surgical and clinical nursing staff."
Hospital Director Dr I Mitha and Hospital Manager Mrs Maryke Lotz joined the CEO in praising the medical team, noting that establishing this cutting-edge capability strengthens Raslouw Private Hospital's commitment to providing advanced, patient-centered tertiary care and alleviating the heavy burden on national organ waiting lists.
About Raslouw Private Hospital
Located in Centurion, South Africa, Raslouw Private Hospital is a state-of-the-art acute care facility dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality medical solutions. Combining cutting-edge clinical technology with top-tier medical specialists, the hospital serves as a trusted hub for comprehensive healthcare and surgical innovation.