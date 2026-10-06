Position: Registrar, Office of the Registrar, University of Cape Town

We invite applications for the permanent position of Registrar to commence employment on 1 March 2027.

The Registrar is a senior executive position at the centre of the University's governance, academic administration and institutional regulatory environment. The portfolio has University-wide responsibility for the effective functioning of key governance structures; academic administration and the integrity of the academic record; legal services; secretariat and institutional records; student systems support; information governance and data privacy; and institutional compliance with applicable legislation, the UCT Statute and policies of Council.

Reporting to the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar serves as Secretary to Council, Senate and Convocation and provides authoritative advice and institutional leadership to these statutory bodies in fulfilling their governance and policy making responsibilities. As head of the University's academic administration, the Registrar has overall accountability for academic administration and the student academic record, including the systems and processes supporting student recruitment, admissions, registration, examinations, certification and graduation. The Registrar also has executive accountability for University legal matters and contributes strategic advice across an extensive network of executive, academic, governance and administrative structures.

The position therefore requires an accomplished senior leader with the judgement, credibility, independence and institutional perspective to operate across the University's executive, Council, Senate, faculties and professional, administrative and support structures, while engaging effectively with students and external higher-education, regulatory and professional stakeholders.

Requirements for the position:

• An appropriate NQF Level 9 qualification (Masters degree) in Law, Higher Education, Public Administration, Governance, Business Administration, Management or a related discipline. A relevant doctoral qualification or admitted attorney status will be advantageous.

• At least 10 years’ recent and relevant experience in a complex higher education environment, including substantial senior-level leadership experience in academic administration, university governance and/or legal and regulatory affairs, with demonstrated experience in strategy, institutional leadership and change management.

• Demonstrated senior leadership capability, with the authority, credibility and judgement to operate effectively across complex executive, academic, governance and professional environments.

The successful candidate will have the following competencies:

• Strong strategic, conceptual and systems-thinking capability, with the ability to understand and manage the interdependencies between governance, academic administration, legal and institutional systems. • The ability to establish and sustain effective relationships and exercise influence across multiple levels of a complex institution.

• Detailed knowledge of applicable higher-education legislation, governance frameworks and policies. • Demonstrated ability to provide strategic oversight of financial and resource management, risk governance and organisational sustainability within a complex higher education environment.

• Demonstrated ability to drive organisational performance and effectiveness through strategic planning, performance management, continuous improvement and the alignment of people, processes and resources with institutional priorities.

• Knowledge and understanding of the academic core business of a university and the institutional administrative and operational systems that support it.

• Knowledge of HEMIS reporting requirements.

• Financial, resource and risk management

• Demonstrated integrity and the ability to exercise sound judgement and accountability in the stewardship of institutional responsibilities and resources.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

• Providing strategic and executive leadership across the Office of the Registrar and contributing to the leadership, governance and strategic direction of the University.

• Serving as Secretary to Council, Senate and Convocation, ensuring that these statutory bodies and their relevant committees are properly constituted, effectively serviced and supported by sound governance advice, accurate records and appropriate institutional processes.

• Providing authoritative advice on the interpretation and application of the Higher Education Act, UCT Statute, institutional policies, rules and governance requirements, and safeguarding the integrity of University governance processes.

• Providing executive oversight of the University's legal services and legal affairs, including the interpretation and implementation of legislation and policy, legal compliance and the exercise of delegated legal authority. • Leading the University's academic administration, including student recruitment and admissions, registration, course and class administration, examinations, certification, graduations, student records, University handbooks, student systems and associated academic-administration processes.

• Safeguarding the integrity of the academic record and ensuring accurate institutional information, certification and statutory reporting, including HEMIS returns.

• Providing leadership and oversight in relation to relevant institutional compliance, information governance, data privacy and other responsibilities assigned to the Registrar's portfolio.

• Leading and developing a capable, accountable and service-oriented professional team, including effective organisational design, workforce planning, performance management, staff development, employment relations and transformation.

• Ensuring effective financial and resource stewardship within the Registrar's portfolio, including appropriate planning, budgeting, procurement and expenditure management.

• Building and maintaining effective relationships with the University's executive and academic leadership, faculties, students and relevant external stakeholders, including higher-education, regulatory, legal and professional bodies, and representing UCT externally as required.

The Registrar exercises a high level of independent institutional judgement and delegated authority. This includes decision-making responsibility in areas such as academic administration, legal proceedings and external legal instructions, contracts within delegated authority, certain grievance and dismissal appeals, whistle blower matters and other institutional responsibilities.

The 2026 annual cost of employment, including benefits, is appropriate to the Senior Management level. For detailed information on this post, please view the job description on the following link: ( view )

To apply, please visit the UCT Jobs Site ( www.jobs.uct.ac.za ) View ( For Internal Applicants ) and View ( For external applicants) to create a candidate profile and to submit your application.

Please complete and attach the following to your profile before submitting your application: • A motivation letter which addresses the above criteria, including a statement on your potential contribution as the Registrar;

• Your full curriculum vitae with the names and contact details of three referees;

• The HR204 application form for Senior Executive Posts available at: http://forms.uct.ac.za/hr204.doc .

An application which does not comply with the above requirements will be regarded as incomplete and might not be considered.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to deliver an open presentation and undergo assessments. References may be requested by UCT at any stage of the selection process.

The appointment procedures are available at:

Telephone: 021 650 4983 Website: www.uct.ac.za Reference number: ID 1523 Closing date: 2 November 2026

UCT is a designated employer and is committed to the pursuit of excellence, diversity, and redress in achieving its equity targets in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the University and its Employment Equity goals and targets. Preference will be given to candidates from the under-represented designated groups. Our Employment Equity Policy is available at www.hr.uct.ac.za/hr/policies/employ_equity

When you apply for a position at UCT, we collect your personal information to assess your application, communicate with you, and coordinate interview logistics. Information such as race, gender, nationality, and disability status is used to support our Employment Equity obligations. We also verify your references, qualifications, conduct criminal and, for certain roles, credit checks. For more information about how the University of Cape Town uses personal information and your rights, please email p opia@uct.ac.za