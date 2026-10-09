RFP Number: SAFA/RFP/GA/MB/2026/01

Issued By: South African Football Association (SAFA)

Closing Date: 23 October 2026

Submission Email: procurement@safa.net

1. Invitation to Bid

The South African Football Association (SAFA) invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to submit proposals for the supply and ongoing maintenance support of a mini bus capable of carrying 32 passengers, including the driver.

2. Background

The bus will support the transportation requirements of the SAFA Girls Academy, including daily transportation of players to and from school, transport to training sessions, and transport of players and technical staff to football matches and official activities, primarily within Gauteng.

3. Scope of Requirements

Vehicle must carry 32 passengers including driver; be brand new or low-mileage in excellent condition; roadworthy and compliant with South African regulations; include safety features and be suitable for daily operations. Service provider must provide scheduled servicing, spare parts availability, repairs, warranties and technical support.

4. Mandatory Requirements

Service provider must be based in Gauteng; submit valid B-BBEE certificate or affidavit; valid SARS Tax Compliance Status PIN; CIPC registration documents; relevant experience; and at least two client references.

5. Proposal Content

Include company profile, Gauteng address, contact details, vehicle specifications, mileage, warranty details, maintenance arrangements, spare parts support and detailed pricing.

6. Evaluation Criteria

Compliance, suitability of vehicle, condition and mileage, maintenance support, experience, B-BBEE status and value for money.

7. Terms and Conditions

SAFA reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and is not obliged to accept the lowest-priced offer. Late submissions will not be considered.

8. Submission of Proposals

Email proposals to procurement@safa.net with subject: RFP – Supply of 32-Seater Mini Bus for the SAFA Girls Academy. Closing date: 23 October 2026 at 16:00.

9. Enquiries

All enquiries must be directed to procurement@safa.net.