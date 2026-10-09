Xiaomi Unveils REDMI Note 17 Series, Built for Years with REDMI Titan Quality

Xiaomi today unveiled REDMI Note 17 Series, the latest generation of its best-selling smartphone lineup, introducing four new models, including the first-ever Pro Max model, REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G. The series provides substantially larger batteries and faster charging for extended endurance, enhanced water and drop resistance, and an all-new design language, bringing long-lasting reliability to the mid-range segment and delivering on REDMI's vision of a smartphone built for years.
The launch also marks a major milestone: REDMI Note Series has now surpassed 500 million shipments worldwide. Generation after generation, the series has stayed true to what earned that trust: "premium products made accessible, and premium quality across every product." REDMI Note 17 Series carries this forward, with every upgrade designed to help users enjoy their devices with confidence for years to come.
Leading the lineup is the first-ever REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G, combining a bold new design, REDMI Titan Quality, flagship-grade experiences, and Xiaomi's largest-ever 10,000mAh smartphone battery. Together with REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G, and REDMI Note 17 5G, the four-device lineup brings REDMI's Built for Years philosophy to users with different needs and lifestyles.
Built with REDMI Titan Quality, the series reflects Xiaomi's commitment to engineering smartphones that remain dependable through years of daily use. That commitment extends throughout the ownership experience, with up to six years of security updates across the lineup. On selected models, users also benefit from up to six years of battery health. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G goes a step further with a six-year like-new software experience, ensuring lasting smoothness and reliability over time.
REDMI Titan Quality: built around your everyday needs
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G are the first in the industry to earn TÜV SÜD 5-star Titan Quality Certification, a new quality standard co-developed with TÜV SÜD under the philosophy of "built to last, made to trust." The certification validates three critical dimensions of long-term reliability through rigorous lab and real-world testing: drop resistance covering mechanical impact, vibration, collision, and port and button lifecycle; water resistance spanning extended submersion endurance across 8 testing categories; and battery performance encompassing temperature cycling, mechanical shock, high-cycle charging, and long-range endurance.
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G achieve full certification across all three dimensions. REDMI Note 17 5G carries TÜV SÜD 5-star Battery Performance Certification, with battery longevity validated to the same rigorous standard. From the battery that powers each day to the structure that survives each drop, REDMI Titan Quality is designed around the ways people actually use their phones.
REDMI Titan Battery System: endurance when it matters most
With up to three days of battery life on a single charge and just 20 minutes of charging for a full day of use, REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is built for users who need their phone to keep pace, not hold them back.
The entire REDMI Note 17 Series features the REDMI Titan Battery System, built around advanced silicon-carbon battery technology to deliver a dual breakthrough in ultra-long battery life and intelligent power management.
REDMI Titan Quality is built on the experiences users rely on most every day, starting with battery endurance. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G introduces Xiaomi's largest-ever smartphone battery, featuring a 10,000mAh battery with 16% silicon content. It delivers exceptional endurance and fast charging for users who rely on their devices throughout the day and beyond. The focus on battery endurance continues across the series. REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G features an 8,340mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge, while REDMI Note 17 5G comes with a 7,700mAh battery and 45W turbo charging.
Supported by smart battery management system, the batteries retain 80% or more of their original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, equivalent to approximately six years of typical use. Battery performance is further validated by TÜV SÜD 5-star Battery Performance Certification, awarded following rigorous testing for cycle lifespan, endurance, impact resistance, and performance under extreme temperatures.
REDMI Titan Structure: toughness where it counts
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G feature REDMI Titan Structure, a reinforced hardware architecture designed to withstand the physical demands of everyday use. With stronger drop resistance and comprehensive dust and water protection, both models are engineered to handle real-world impacts, splashes, and demanding environments with confidence.
Both Pro models feature advanced waterproof architecture with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. Both models have also passed a demanding 2-meter, 72-hour water-resistance test and introduce Underwater Mode for the first time. Meanwhile, reliable dust and water resistance across all models means there's no need to worry about everyday splashes. Wet Touch Technology 2.0 intelligently detects water, oil, foam, and sweat, keeping every touch precise and responsive.
Built and rigorously tested for real-world conditions, REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G deliver enhanced protection against accidental drops. Backed by SGS certification, the Pro models have been tested to withstand drops from up to three meters onto granite surfaces.¹⁶ Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 further enhances resistance against everyday drops and scratches. On REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G, a flagship-level internal architecture further strengthens durability from within. A high-strength motherboard, reinforced MDA mid-frame, and impact-absorbing cushion design work together to help protect critical components against accidental impacts.
Elegance meets everyday practicality
Bringing a cleaner and more contemporary aesthetic to the series, REDMI Note 17 Series introduces a refreshed design language featuring a redesigned camera module, a flat display, gently rounded corners, and a dual-finish back panel. On REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G, the rear cover and frame transition more seamlessly through an upgraded mid-frame design, delivering a smoother and more comfortable in-hand feel. A metal camera runway on REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G further enriches the design with added depth and layering, giving the device a distinctive visual identity.
Exclusive finishes bring additional personality to the series. Available exclusively on REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G, Cloud Blush features a photochromic back cover that transforms from cloud white to a warm pink-orange tone under UV light. For REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G, Satin Orange and Sky Blue offer two distinctive expressions of style. Satin Orange features a new Glitter Process to create unique patterns on every device, and Sky Blue showcases a soft azure finish that brings a fresh and vibrant character to the design.
Flagship experiences, made more accessible
A device built for years should never feel outdated. REDMI Note 17 Series pairs long-term durability with flagship-grade display, performance, and camera capabilities, so the experience stays rewarding not just on day one, but years into ownership.
More Immersive Displays and Audio
Vivid displays across the series deliver a brighter and more immersive viewing experience, complemented by powerful audio performance. The Pro models feature a 6.83-inch display, while REDMI Note 17 5G offers a larger 6.99-inch immersive viewing experience for streaming and gaming alike. Upgraded flagship-level luminous materials on REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G deliver up to 3,500 nits peak brightness for exceptional outdoor visibility, complemented by 1.5K resolution that brings vivid colors, deep contrast, and sharp detail to every scene. A 3200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate ensures ultra-responsive interactions.
REDMI Note 17 Series also brings a powerful audio experience to match its overall capabilities. The speaker output across the series delivers loud and clear audio for media playback, ringtones, and notifications. On REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G, the experience is elevated even further with up to a 400% volume boost.¹⁹
Powerful performance with intelligent AI
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is powered by the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, handling intensive gaming, 4K content, and heavy multitasking with ease. REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G delivers smooth, reliable performance for everyday entertainment and productivity. Both models support up to 24GB RAM through Memory extension²⁰ to keep apps running seamlessly in the background. REDMI Note 17 5G rounds out the lineup with efficient performance tuned for smooth daily use.
AI capabilities on REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G add a layer of everyday intelligence. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G features Xiaomi HyperAI for advanced productivity and creative assistance. Across the entire REDMI Note 17 Series, Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google bring intuitive AI-powered interactions to every model.
True-to-life portraits for everyday creativity
From everyday moments to memorable portraits, REDMI Note 17 Series is designed to deliver true-to-life results with enhanced clarity and realism. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G brings enhanced true-to-life portrait capabilities that capture natural skin tones, rich facial details, and vibrant colors across a wide range of lighting conditions.
For video creation, dual-video recording is supported across the series, offering richer storytelling from multiple perspectives. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G also supports 4K 30fps video recording for enhanced clarity and detail. Professional Video mode and Live Moment functionality on REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G make it easier to capture, edit, and share content.
To expand creative possibilities, AI Creativity Assistant streamlines photo editing with a range of intelligent enhancement tools. The Pro models expand these capabilities with AI Glare Removal, alongside AI Erase Pro, AI Beautify, AI Image Enhancement, and more, giving users more creative flexibility in post-processing.
Alongside the REDMI Note 17 Series, Xiaomi is also bringing its latest smart-home innovation to the conversation with the all-new Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 6 which in Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 6, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 6 Pro and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 6 Max.
The addition of the Robot Vacuum 6 expands Xiaomi's technology proposition beyond smartphones and into the home, reflecting a broader shift towards connected devices that can simplify everyday routines.
REDMI Note 17 Series Availability
The REDMI Note 17 Series is available in South Africa from 09 October 2026, with three models offering different configurations, colours and pricing options:
REDMI Note 17 5G postpaid R399 x 36months
REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G at R499 x 36months
REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G at R599 x 36months
With a bundle offer of the white gray powerbank 10000mAh, 22.5W Lite