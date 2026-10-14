Position: Executive Director, Properties & Services, University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town (UCT), Africa’s leading university and a globally recognised research-intensive institution, invites applications for the position of Executive Director: Properties & Services. This pivotal leadership role requires a strategic and values-driven executive who will advance UCT’s commitment to excellence, transformation, sustainability and social impact by overseeing the stewardship and development of the University’s physical environment and service infrastructure in support of its academic, research and societal objectives.

The Executive Director will lead the strategic management, development and optimisation of UCT’s extensive and diverse multi-site property and infrastructure portfolio. The role is responsible for ensuring that the University’s physical assets, facilities, services and infrastructure are effectively planned, developed, maintained and leveraged to support excellence in teaching, learning, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and social responsiveness, while advancing environmental sustainability, operational effectiveness and long-term institutional resilience.

The successful candidate will provide leadership across all functions relating to property and infrastructure management, including capital development projects, property portfolio management, facilities and custodial services, maintenance, transport, safety, security, space planning and campus development. The Executive Director will also play a key role in identifying opportunities to optimise asset value, supporting strategic partnerships, advancing precinct development and contributing to sustainable revenue diversification and the long-term sustainability of the University.

Requirements for the position:

• Education in Engineering, the Built Environment, Property Studies, Commerce or a related discipline. • A Master's degree.

• Professional registration with a relevant statutory or professional body where applicable (for example ECSA, SACAP, SACQSP, SAPOA, SAFMA or equivalent recognised professional bodies).

• At least ten (10) years' relevant experience in a senior or executive leadership role within a large, complex multi-site real estate, property, infrastructure or built-environment organisation.

• Experience in and a sound understanding of safety, security and facilities management, including the application of relevant technologies and innovative systems to enhance operational effectiveness, risk management and service delivery.

• Experience in developing, implementing and maintaining integrated and sustainable spatial frameworks for large-scale urban precincts (a knowledge of campus planning and design would be advantageous) • Experience in managing a portfolio of property assets at both strategic and operational levels • Experience in safety, security and facilities management, including the application of relevant technologies, integrated management systems and innovative solutions to enhance operational effectiveness, risk management and service delivery.

• Demonstrated ability to lead and transform a large, complex and multidisciplinary department through effective organisational, people and change leadership, including the leadership and development of senior managers and professional teams, while fostering a culture of high performance, accountability, innovation, collaboration and service excellence.

• Proven leadership capabilities, including strategic thinking, vision, critical analysis, creativity, accountability, integrity, sound judgement and the ability to build and sustain effective stakeholder relationships. • Knowledge and understanding of the South African higher education environment will be advantageous.

The 2026 annual cost of employment, including benefits, is appropriate to the Senior Management level, and is dependent on qualifications and experience.

To apply, please visit the UCT Jobs Site ( w ww.jobs.uct.ac.za ). View (For Internal Applicants) and View (For external applicants) to create a candidate profile and to submit your application.

Please complete and attach the following to your profile before submitting your application: • A motivation letter which addresses the above criteria, including a statement on your potential contribution as Executive Director;

• Your full curriculum vitae with the names and contact details of three referees;

• The HR204 application form for Senior Executive Posts available at: http://forms.uct.ac.za/hr204.doc . An application which does not comply with the above requirements will be regarded as incomplete and might not be considered.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to deliver an open presentation and undergo assessments. References may be requested by UCT at any stage of the selection process.

The appointment procedures are available at:

Telephone: 021 650 1673 Website: www.uct.ac.za

Reference number: ID 1396 Closing date: 13 November 2026

UCT is a designated employer and is committed to the pursuit of excellence, diversity, and redress in achieving its equity targets in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the University and its Employment Equity goals and targets. Preference will be given to candidates from the under-represented designated groups. Our Employment Equity Policy is available at www.uct.ac.za/downloads/uct.ac.za/about/policies/eepolicy.pdf

When you apply for a position at UCT, we collect your personal information to assess your application, communicate with you, and coordinate interview logistics. Information such as race, gender, nationality, and disability status is used to support our Employment Equity obligations. We also verify your references, qualifications, conduct criminal and, for certain roles, credit checks. For more information about how the University of Cape Town uses personal information and your rights, please email p opia@uct.ac.za .

The University reserves the right to extend the closing date for applications if deemed necessary and reserves the right to make no appointment.