The Department of Molecular and Cell Biology conducts research that is of economic, medical, environmental and social importance to Africa and beyond. Research areas include adaptation to environmental stress, microbiology, bioinformatics and disease in humans, animals and plants. The department offers majors in biochemistry and genetics at undergraduate level, and an Honours course in molecular and cell biology. We invite applications for two Lectureship/Senior Lecturer posts in the department.

Requirements for the job at Lecturer level:

• A PhD in molecular biology or related fields (including bioinformatics);

• Proven lab bench expertise in molecular biology;

• At least two years of relevant post-PhD experience;

• An appropriate track record of published research outputs in molecular biology in high-quality international journals, including as first author;

• Ability to teach molecular biology at undergraduate level.

Additional requirements at Senior Lecturer level:

• At least four years of relevant post-PhD experience;

• Significant undergraduate teaching experience, with evidence of content development; • Demonstrated ability to attract external research funding;

• An appropriate track record of published research outputs in molecular biology in high-quality international journals, including as senior author;

• Lead supervisor of MSc and/or PhD students to graduation;

• Evidence of contributions to administration.

Responsibilities:

• Develop and teach content in the biochemistry and genetics majors and in the Honours course; • Supervise Honours, Master's, and Doctoral students;

• Establish and maintain a productive research group and attract independent research funding; • Establish collegiate collaborations with departmental and/or faculty research groups; • Contribute positively to departmental, faculty and/or university administrative tasks.

The annual remuneration package for 2026, including benefits are:

Senior Lecturer level: R 1 207 358

Lecturer level: R 974 126

To apply, please visit the UCT Internal Careers site (For Internal Applicants) and the UCT Careers site ( For external Applicants ) to create a profile and submit your application. You will need to attach the following documents:

• A letter of motivation;

• Curriculum Vitae (CV);

• Teaching statement (1 page);

• Research statement (1 page);

• Student evaluations of your undergraduate teaching, where available;

• Please declare your use of artificial intelligence in the preparation of any documents related to your application.

An application which does not comply with the above requirements will be regarded as incomplete. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and may be required to deliver a presentation.

Any enquiries about the application process to be addressed to Ms Abigail Dixon at abigail.dixon@uct.ac.za or 021 650 1673