GIZ-Tender Invitation: Delivering expert services for advancing Marine Spatial Planning and Marine Conservation in Angola

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), co-funded by the European Union (EU), is implementing the Blue Benguela Current Action (BBCA) in the Benguela Current Convention member states Angola, Namibia and South Africa. This project aims to strengthen the integrated conservation and sustainable use of the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem including fisheries and other marine resources.

GIZ Namibia hereby invites qualified and experienced consultants (individuals, consortia, or civil society organisations) to submit bids for consulting services for delivering expert services for advancing Marine Spatial Planning and Marine Conservation in Angola.

The scope of the assignment includes the following:

Support to the operationalisation of Angola’s Marine Spatial Plan, including assessment of relevant legal, institutional and procedural requirements

Participatory development and testing of an MSP Implementation Manual, incl. engagement with government institutions, marine sectors, coastal communities and small-scale fishers

Capacity development and practical support for national institutions and stakeholders on the application of Marine Spatial Planning

Development of a national framework/guidance for marine Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECMs), including identification and assessment of potential marine OECMs The details of the required services are described in the Terms of Reference and related documents, which can be requested from the email address mentioned below.

Submission and deadline The Terms of Reference (ToR) and related documents can be accessed through the link:

Deadline for Bid submission: 04 November 2026 at 17h00

Bids must be submitted to: BW_quotation@giz.de

Please quote Reference No: 10054666 - MSP Angola Blue Benguela Current Action in the email subject line.