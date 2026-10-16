Setsoto local municipality 30 days tender

A copy of the company registration certificate (CRC) reflecting active members (Except for sole traders and partnerships) must be attached. Valid certified copies of the ID of all directors/members reflected in the CRC must be attached. CIDB grading of 7CE or higher must be provided. Valid and relevant COIDA Certificate/ Workman Compensation/ Letter of good standing must be attached. A valid company Tax Clearance Status Pin (TCS) issued not older than 30 days before the closing of the bid must be attached. A valid Central Supplier Database (CSD) report issued not older than 30 days before the closing of the bid must be attached. The current account statement of water, lights and Rates of both the Company and Director(s), obtainable from any Local or Metropolitan Municipality. Both statements must not be in arrears for more than one (01) month. A statement from an estate agent will not be accepted. If the business is operating from leased property, a lease agreement must be accompanied by both the owner/director(s) and lessor’s account statement of water, lights and Rates obtainable from any Local or Metropolitan Municipality and the statement must not be in arrears for more than one (01) month. Three (3) Years of recent (from 2023 to 2026) Audited Financial Statements, signed by a registered Accountant and approved by the company directors. In the case of a Joint venture, a signed Joint Venture (JV) agreement (by all parties to the JV) accompanied by a signed and dated power of attorney. All MBD documents contain in the bid document must be completed and be signed in full. Other requirements will be contained in the tender document.

Sealed bids should indicate the Tender Number and Tender Description as reflected above and be deposited in the appropriately marked bid box at the address above: