Singularity Summit South Africa 2026: All you need to know

With the Singularity Summit South Africa 2026 almost upon us, business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators and technology enthusiasts from South Africa and around the world are preparing to gather at the Sandton Convention Centre on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 October for two days exploring the technologies and ideas shaping the future.
Presented in collaboration with Old Mutual, event sponsors Google Cloud and Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and metaverse partner UBU, this year’s Summit will bring together over 40 speakers from 25 cities across 13 countries, alongside a large-scale innovation expo, interactive experiences, panel discussions, networking opportunities and practical opportunities to engage with emerging technologies.
While the Summit stage will host some of the world’s leading thinkers, entrepreneurs and technology specialists, the experience will extend well beyond simply sitting and learning.
“The Summit has always been about creating an environment where people can engage with the future rather than simply hear about it,” says Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “You might listen to a global expert unpack where AI is heading, continue that conversation with another delegate over coffee and then walk into the expo and experience some of the technology for yourself. The people in the room are as much a part of the Summit experience as the people on stage.”
Beyond the main stage
Artificial intelligence will be a major focus of the two-day programme, with sessions exploring its impact on business, leadership, investment, skills, entrepreneurship and society. The programme will also examine digital transformation, robotics, biotechnology, the future of cities and other exponential technologies changing the way people live and work.
Speakers will include global and African innovators and specialists such as David Roberts, Felix Cheung, Maureen Costello, Barak Kaufman, Benjamin Rosman, Amanda Manna, Dario Fanucchi, Tilly Lockey, Valter Adão, Danielle Einstein, Fana Shabane, Kim Hulett, Ran Neuner, Hywel George, Marko Stavrou and Rajesh Pasungili. Acclaimed poet, author and broadcaster Lebo Mashile will return as the Summit’s Poet and MC.
Panel discussions will bring different perspectives into the conversation, while breaks between sessions have deliberately been designed to give delegates time to connect, explore and engage.
The Summit’s expo will bring together a wide range of brands, innovators and technology businesses, with interactive activations giving delegates an opportunity to see, test and experience technologies and ideas beyond the main programme.
Old Mutual will be among the exhibitors, alongside Isazi.ai, Next Biosciences, Dsrupt.ai, Mann Made, Singularity South Africa, Cadena Growth Partners, Exclusive Books, Verascient, Resolute Robotics and Ace Labs.
The wider event partners include Truecaller, Vida, Isazi.ai, Next Biosciences, Dsrupt.ai, Cadena Growth Partners, Exclusive Books, Verascient, Resolute Robotics, Ace Labs, Daytona and Th_rst, with UBU as the Summit’s metaverse event partner.
Delegates will also be able to experience AI learning in a different environment through a mini AI course in the metaverse. The experience will be available on pre-registration day as well as during the mornings of both Summit days, giving delegates an additional opportunity to build their understanding of AI in an interactive format.
“The scale of what happens outside the main auditorium is an important part of what makes the Summit different,” says Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “We want people to meet someone they would never normally have access to, discover a technology they did not know existed, have conversations that challenge the way they think and leave with ideas and connections that continue long after the two days are over.”
Celiwe Ross, Group Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at Old Mutual, says: "Every conversation about AI eventually becomes a conversation about people and how we prepare people to thrive in a changing world of work. For an organisation like Old Mutual, with thousands of colleagues across the continent, that responsibility matters. Singularity creates space for an honest conversation about how we lead through this change, equipping our people to thrive as work evolves, building trust as we go, and scaling innovation in ways that create meaningful and sustainable value."
Connect, experience and participate
Networking is always an important part of the Singularity Summit South Africa 2026, bringing together a high-quality community of executives, entrepreneurs, investors, technology specialists, innovators and other decision-makers from South Africa and abroad.
The Singularity Community app will help delegates navigate and track their Summit journey, while also creating additional networking and engagement opportunities throughout the event.
The experience will continue beyond the formal programme on the first evening, with delegates invited to a cocktail and drinks event featuring DJ Seth Schwartz. The second day will conclude with informal drinks, providing a final opportunity to connect with speakers and fellow delegates.
Parking at the Sandton Convention Centre will be validated for all Summit delegates.
For more information, regular updates or to book, visit www.singularitysouthafricaSummit.org.