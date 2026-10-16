Singularity Summit South Africa 2026: All you need to know

Panel discussions will bring different perspectives into the conversation, while breaks between sessions have deliberately been designed to give delegates time to connect, explore and engage.

The Summit’s expo will bring together a wide range of brands, innovators and technology businesses, with interactive activations giving delegates an opportunity to see, test and experience technologies and ideas beyond the main programme.

Old Mutual will be among the exhibitors, alongside Isazi.ai, Next Biosciences, Dsrupt.ai, Mann Made, Singularity South Africa, Cadena Growth Partners, Exclusive Books, Verascient, Resolute Robotics and Ace Labs.

The wider event partners include Truecaller, Vida, Isazi.ai, Next Biosciences, Dsrupt.ai, Cadena Growth Partners, Exclusive Books, Verascient, Resolute Robotics, Ace Labs, Daytona and Th_rst, with UBU as the Summit’s metaverse event partner.

Delegates will also be able to experience AI learning in a different environment through a mini AI course in the metaverse. The experience will be available on pre-registration day as well as during the mornings of both Summit days, giving delegates an additional opportunity to build their understanding of AI in an interactive format.

“The scale of what happens outside the main auditorium is an important part of what makes the Summit different,” says Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “We want people to meet someone they would never normally have access to, discover a technology they did not know existed, have conversations that challenge the way they think and leave with ideas and connections that continue long after the two days are over.”