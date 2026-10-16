Tender Invitation: GMP Readiness and Capacity Strengthening for SRH Commodity Manufacturers in SADC

The Regional Approach to Improving Sexual and Reproductive Health Commodity Security and Equity (RAISE) component is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), co-financed by the European Union (EU), and implemented in partnership with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat. The programme supports improved access to quality-assured sexual and reproductive health (SRH) commodities in the SADC region.

RAISE component intends to engage a qualified consulting company to strengthen WHO Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance and WHO prequalification readiness among selected pharmaceutical manufacturers producing or intending to produce priority SRH commodities. The assignment will include baseline assessments and GMP gap analyses for 6-8 manufacturers; facility-specific improvement roadmaps and corrective and preventive action plans; targeted technical assistance; two GMP capacity-building workshops; and support for regulatory, inspection and WHO prequalification readiness.

GIZ therefore invites interested and qualified GMP consulting companies to tender for this regional assignment. The proposed core team should comprise a Team Leader/Senior GMP Expert, a GMP and Quality Systems Specialist, and a Sterile Manufacturing Specialist.

Submission deadline The Terms of Reference (ToR) and related documents can be accessed through the link: https://www.giz.de/en/regions/africa/southern-african-development-community-sadc-and-botswana/tenders

Deadline for Bid submission: 04 Novermber at 17h00

Bids must be submitted to: BW_quotation@giz.de

Please quote Reference No: 10056248 - GMP Readiness and Capacity Strengthening