Tender Invitation

The Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Secretariat invites suitably qualified and experienced bidders to submit proposals for the provision of short-term consultancy services to review the draft Baseline Assessment and the proposed tools and frameworks aimed at streamlining the administration of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Measures, Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT), and Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) within the SACU Common Customs Area.
The detailed Terms of Reference (ToR) document can be obtained online at www.sacu.int
TENDER SUBMISSION
Proposals must be submitted electronically to procurement@sacu.int in PDF format. The Technical and Financial Proposals must be submitted as separate attachments.
Closing Date & Time: 16h00 (Namibian time) on Friday, 30 October 2026.The SACU Secretariat reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal that fails to meet its requirements and will not, in any case, be responsible or liable for any costs associated with the preparation and submission of proposals. Kindly note that only shortlisted bidders will be contacted.