Tender Invitation

The Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Secretariat invites suitably qualified and experienced bidders to submit proposals for the provision of short-term consultancy services to review the draft Baseline Assessment and the proposed tools and frameworks aimed at streamlining the administration of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Measures, Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT), and Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) within the SACU Common Customs Area.

The detailed Terms of Reference (ToR) document can be obtained online at www.sacu.int

TENDER SUBMISSION

Proposals must be submitted electronically to procurement@sacu.int in PDF format. The Technical and Financial Proposals must be submitted as separate attachments.