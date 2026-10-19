All-inclusive or self-catering in Mauritius: which offers better value?

When self-catering makes more sense Self-catering Mauritius holidays give you control. This option can suit travellers who want to explore the island and spend relatively little time at their accommodation. There is little financial sense in paying for resort lunches and activities if most days are spent visiting markets and attractions elsewhere.

A villa can also work well for families or groups that are happy to share grocery costs and prepare some meals. Breakfast at home and a few relaxed dinners around the table reduce spending while still leaving room in the budget for memorable restaurant meals.

Self-catering is not automatically the cheaper choice, though. It provides flexibility, but savings depend on how travellers use that flexibility.

Include the costs that are easy to miss It's best to estimate the cost of the trip as a whole before comparing Mauritius holiday accommodation. A realistic holiday budget should cover more than accommodation alone. For self-catering stays, consider groceries, bottled drinks, restaurant meals and takeaways. Add transport to supermarkets and restaurants, along with car hire or taxi fares if the property isn't within easy walking distance.

Excursions and paid activities should also be factored in. Resort guests usually have access to kayaks, paddleboards, fitness facilities and entertainment as part of their package. Independent travellers may need to pay separately for some of these experiences.

Time has value too. Grocery shopping and meal preparation feel like part of the fun for some travellers, but for others, cooking and washing dishes are exactly what they hoped to leave behind at home.

Match the accommodation to the holiday Choose all-inclusive when relaxation and predictable spending are priorities. This option can be attractive for family holidays in Mauritius or resort-based breaks where travellers expect to use most of the available facilities.

Choose self-catering when independence and flexible dining are central to the trip. Travellers who enjoy planning their own days and discovering local places might find it offers a richer experience.

There's also a middle ground. Mauritius holiday packages that include breakfast can remove one daily expense while leaving lunch and dinner open for independent exploration.