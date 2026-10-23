From motor oil to the runway: Engen reimagines waste through Xtreme Kouture

Engen plans to showcase Xtreme Kouture at further events, collaborations and activations throughout the remainder of 2026 and into 2027. Graham says audiences can expect the collection to appear in unexpected settings, encouraging people to examine the garments for details and meanings incorporated into their construction.

For now, Xtreme Kouture offers a different way to think about the relationship between industry, fashion and waste. By turning lubricant packaging and retired workwear into garments, the project asks audiences to reconsider the value of materials once their original purpose has been exhausted.

It also makes a case for looking beyond the products that define a brand. For Engen, that means placing the people behind South African motoring culture in the frame not only as customers, but as creators, craftspeople and communities whose influence extends well beyond the garage.

"The best work happens when there's enough trust between an agency and a client to make each other a little uncomfortable. At Boundless, we're in the business of creating the world's most loved ideas, and that always starts with the people we want to love them. Engen trusted us to take a lubricant brand somewhere it had absolutely no business being: onto a fashion runway in the middle of a spinning arena. But underneath the madness was a shared ambition to create something the motoring community would genuinely love. That's what a great creative partnership makes possible: the courage to do something completely unexpected, and the confidence to know exactly why you're doing it." Felix Kessel, Executive Creative Director