From motor oil to the runway: Engen reimagines waste through Xtreme Kouture

Motor oil and high fashion might seem unlikely partners. But at Kwamagesh Spinning Arena in Brakpan on 10 October, discarded lubricant bottles, bottle caps and retired corporate clothing found a new purpose on the runway, as Engen unveiled Xtreme Kouture, a fashion collection inspired by the people and subcultures that sustain South Africa’s motoring industry.
Presented at Heat on the Street, the collection draws on the visual language of mechanics, spinners, tuners, shop stewards and petrolheads. Rather than imposing an unfamiliar aesthetic on these communities, the project seeks to recognise the identities, creativity and personal style already present within them.
According to Melissa Graham, Engen Lubricants’ marketing manager, approximately 90% of the collection was created using recycled materials. Green stitching identifies the repurposed and upcycled elements of individual garments, making the material transformation visible in the finished designs.
The initiative forms part of Engen Xtreme’s Beyond Oil platform, through which the brand is exploring ways to extend the value of materials associated with its lubricants business beyond their original purpose.
For Graham, the collection is intended to make sustainability tangible while prompting people to reconsider what they regard as waste.
“The process starts with reimagining materials that have limited use, including lubricant bottles, bottle caps and retired corporate wear, as design elements,” she explains. Through preparation, design and craftsmanship, these materials are incorporated into garments that demonstrate how discarded resources can be given another life.
Reworking the meaning of waste
The collection was developed in collaboration with Carlo Gibson, a South African artist, fashion designer and activist based in Chicago whose work explores sustainability, recycling and upcycling. His approach centres on the creative potential of materials that might otherwise be overlooked or discarded.
Gibson’s contribution reflects a broader challenge facing the fashion industry: how to reduce waste and encourage more considered consumption in a sector often driven by rapid production and changing trends.
He acknowledges that sustainable fashion does not have a single, straightforward solution. Buying less, making more conscious choices and extending the lifespan of clothing are among the measures consumers and industry players can consider. In a market where newness is frequently presented as a selling point, durability and longevity offer a different way of thinking about value.
Engen Xtreme Kouture translates that thinking into a collection whose materials carry traces of their previous uses. Lubricant packaging and retired workwear become part of a new visual language, connecting the finished garments to the industrial environments and communities that inspired them.
The project does not, however, claim to resolve the wider waste crisis. Graham describes the collection as a creative statement and an initial step in the brand’s exploration of more responsible business practices.
Motor oil and fashion may operate in different industries, she says, but both face questions about sustainability and responsible recycling. By bringing these worlds together, Engen hopes to encourage audiences to look differently at discarded materials and consider how they might be reused.
The distinction matters: upcycling individual materials can demonstrate creative possibilities, but its broader environmental value depends on factors such as the volume of waste diverted, the durability of the resulting products and whether such practices can be adopted more widely. Xtreme Kouture is positioned as an exploration of those possibilities rather than a complete solution.
Motoring culture as a form of self-expression
Sustainability is only one part of the collection’s story. Its other focus is the culture that surrounds South African motoring, where the appearance of a vehicle and the identity of its owner are often closely connected.
From customised paintwork and wheel choices to the stance and detailing of a car, personal expression is embedded in the country’s spinning and tuning communities. Gibson sees a parallel between these practices and street fashion, where familiar materials and silhouettes are transformed into something individual.
That connection informed the design process. Mechanics, spinners, tuners, shop stewards and petrolheads were not simply reference points for a campaign; they were the communities the collection sought to acknowledge.
For Engen, that recognition is closely linked to its position in the lubricants market. The company’s Engen Xtreme range is designed with South African driving conditions in mind, while the brand’s relationship with motoring extends to the people who work with vehicles and build communities around them.
Graham describes the collection as an expression of that relationship, arguing that the brand’s responsibility should extend beyond selling lubricants. It is also about recognising the people who keep the industry moving and finding ways to invest in the communities that sustain it.
The launch at Heat on the Street provided a fitting setting. Spinning is not only a display of automotive performance and precision, but also a cultural event shaped by creativity, identity and spectacle. By unveiling the collection in this environment, Engen connected its sustainability message to an established community rather than separating it from the culture that inspired the designs.
The event also featured interactive Yellow Card moments in the arena concourses, extending the experience beyond the runway and into the wider gathering.
Local craftsmanship and skills development
Alongside its environmental and cultural aims, Xtreme Kouture incorporated a skills-development component. A fashion design intern worked with Gibson throughout the garment-creation phase, gaining practical experience in the process of developing a collection. Local seamstresses in Johannesburg also contributed to the production.
Graham says Engen deliberately chose local craftspeople to ensure that the project supported South African skills and kept the making of the collection within the country.
The collaboration, she explains, was intended to be more than a fashion exercise. It was an opportunity to invest in local craftsmanship while exploring sustainability in a way that was relevant to the motoring community.
The involvement of the intern and seamstresses adds a practical dimension to the project’s ambitions. Beyond the garments themselves, the collection created opportunities for hands-on learning and paid creative work, connecting the final product to the people responsible for making it.
The longer-term significance of such initiatives will depend on whether opportunities for local skills development can continue beyond a single collection. Nevertheless, the model brings together material reuse, design and craftsmanship in a project that links environmental messaging with local participation.
Beyond the runway
Engen plans to showcase Xtreme Kouture at further events, collaborations and activations throughout the remainder of 2026 and into 2027. Graham says audiences can expect the collection to appear in unexpected settings, encouraging people to examine the garments for details and meanings incorporated into their construction.
The company also intends to continue exploring upcycling and responsible business practices relevant to its industry. Graham is clear that the collection is not a solution to the waste crisis, but rather a starting point for further experimentation and engagement.
The challenge will be to translate that creative statement into sustained action: identifying materials that can be reused responsibly, finding practical applications for them and measuring the impact of those efforts over time.
For now, Xtreme Kouture offers a different way to think about the relationship between industry, fashion and waste. By turning lubricant packaging and retired workwear into garments, the project asks audiences to reconsider the value of materials once their original purpose has been exhausted.
It also makes a case for looking beyond the products that define a brand. For Engen, that means placing the people behind South African motoring culture in the frame not only as customers, but as creators, craftspeople and communities whose influence extends well beyond the garage.
"The best work happens when there's enough trust between an agency and a client to make each other a little uncomfortable. At Boundless, we're in the business of creating the world's most loved ideas, and that always starts with the people we want to love them. Engen trusted us to take a lubricant brand somewhere it had absolutely no business being: onto a fashion runway in the middle of a spinning arena. But underneath the madness was a shared ambition to create something the motoring community would genuinely love. That's what a great creative partnership makes possible: the courage to do something completely unexpected, and the confidence to know exactly why you're doing it." Felix Kessel, Executive Creative Director