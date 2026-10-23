Tender Invitation: The Southern African Customs Union (SACU)

The Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Secretariat invites suitably qualified and experienced bidders to submit proposals for the provision of short-term consultancy services to review, refine, validate and finalise the draft SACU Regional Framework for Trade Digitalisation and Digital Transformation and its associated Implementation Roadmap.

The detailed Terms of Reference (ToR) document can be obtained online at www.sacu.int

TENDER SUBMISSION

Proposals must be submitted electronically to procurement@sacu.int in PDF format. The Technical and Financial Proposals must be submitted as separate attachments.