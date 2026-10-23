Unisa ICT leader earns global recognition at World CIO 200 Summit

The recognition places him among technology leaders acknowledged for their role in advancing digital excellence and demonstrates the growing influence of South African expertise in shaping the international technology landscape.

Lemekwane’s journey to international recognition began on 6 August 2026, when he received the prestigious Legend Award at the World CIO 200 Summit South Africa Edition.

The event, held at The Forum, celebrated technology executives whose leadership and achievements have contributed to digital innovation and transformation across South Africa.

His achievement earned him a place among the finalists for the World CIO 200 Grand Finale, held in Colombo from 22 to 24 September 2026.

The international gathering brought together leading technology executives, innovators, policymakers and digital transformation specialists to exchange ideas, examine emerging technologies and explore the changing role of ICT in organisations and society.

At the awards ceremony on 24 September, Lemekwane received further recognition through the 2026 CIO 200 Grand Finale Award, alongside other distinguished South African technology leaders.

The event marked the culmination of the World CIO 200 programme, a year-long initiative spanning more than 60 countries and recognising technology professionals who have demonstrated leadership and innovation in their respective fields.

Hosted under the patronage of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Science and Technology, the Grand Finale also involved several government institutions, including the Prime Minister’s Office, Presidential Secretariat and ministries responsible for digital economy, defence, foreign affairs and education.

South Africa received additional recognition when its World CIO 200 country chapter was awarded the Global CIO Forum’s Gold Standard distinction, alongside Indonesia and the United Kingdom, for its contribution to the international programme.

Lemekwane’s achievement extends beyond individual professional recognition. It highlights the contribution that South African higher education technology leaders can make to international discussions on digital governance, cybersecurity, responsible AI adoption and institutional transformation.

As universities increasingly rely on digital technologies to deliver education, conduct research and support students, effective ICT leadership has become essential to institutional performance and long-term sustainability.

For an institution such as Unisa, whose open distance e-learning model depends on reliable and accessible digital systems, technology governance plays a particularly important role in ensuring that students and staff can participate effectively in teaching, learning and research.

Strong ICT governance also supports institutional accountability, information security, operational resilience and the responsible introduction of emerging technologies.

Lemekwane’s international recognition therefore draws attention to the importance of developing technology leadership that can respond to complex institutional challenges while contributing to broader national and continental digital transformation priorities.

The achievement resonates with Unisa’s commitment to widening access to quality higher education through technology-enabled learning and innovation.

It also reflects the broader objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4, which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education, and SDG 9, which encourages innovation and resilient infrastructure.

These priorities are especially relevant in Africa, where digital infrastructure, connectivity and technological capabilities remain critical to expanding educational opportunities and addressing longstanding inequalities.

The recognition also speaks to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision of a continent driven by knowledge, innovation and technological advancement, while supporting South Africa’s National Development Plan objectives of building a capable, innovative and digitally connected society.

As universities navigate the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and rapidly evolving digital technologies, the contribution of experienced ICT leaders will remain central to building institutions that are accessible, secure and responsive to society’s changing needs.

Lemekwane’s achievement reinforces Unisa’s participation in the global technology community and highlights the growing role of African professionals in shaping conversations about responsible innovation and the future of digital transformation.