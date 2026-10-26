Minister Ndabeni delivers on commitments to spaza shop owners in King Cetshwayo district

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, led the handover of trading stock to qualifying spaza shop owners and conducted a walkabout at beneficiary spaza shops in eMbongolwane, Umlalazi Local Municipality, Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal. The event forms part of the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency’s (SEDFA) implementation of the Spaza Shop Support Fund.
The handover is part of SEDFA’s R150 million non-financial support component within the R500 million Fund established by Government. The Fund strengthens South African-owned spaza shops by providing trading stock, stock management equipment, business development support and training.
Today’s handover marks a significant milestone in fulfilling commitments Minister Ndabeni made during an earlier engagement with entrepreneurs in the King Cetshwayo District.
During that engagement, the Minister committed to facilitating a workshop on business registration and compliance requirements, and to helping qualifying spaza shop owners apply for support through the Fund.
Those commitments have since translated into tangible support: 117 spaza shops in the King Cetshwayo District have been approved for assistance valued at more than R7 million. Today’s event marks the start of stock deliveries to approved beneficiaries across the district.
The initiative seeks to improve the sustainability and competitiveness of South African-owned spaza shops, strengthen business operations and promote inclusive economic participation in township and rural communities.
Progress in the Implementation of the Spaza Shop Support Fund
As at 30 September 2026, SEDFA had approved R110.47 million in support for 1,822 spaza shops, covering trading stock grants and stock management equipment.
Of this amount, R72.48 million had been disbursed, with 1,184 spaza shops receiving trading stock, stock management equipment and business training.
Speaking at the handover, Minister Ndabeni expressed satisfaction with SEDFA’s efforts to accelerate the delivery of support to approved beneficiaries.
“These figures demonstrate important progress, but they also reinforce our responsibility to accelerate implementation and ensure that approved support reaches entrepreneurs without unnecessary delay,” said Minister Ndabeni.
KwaZulu-Natal Records Significant Uptake
KwaZulu-Natal has recorded a total of 1,698 applications to the Fund, including:
- 843 applications from women-owned businesses;
- 394 applications from youth-owned businesses; and
- 44 applications from entrepreneurs with disabilities.
Of these applications, 656 spaza shops have been approved for support worth R39 million, while 464 have received disbursements totalling R27.8 million.
The handover further demonstrates Government’s commitment to helping small businesses, particularly those in township and rural communities, become compliant, competitive and sustainable.
Through the Fund, the Department of Small Business Development and SEDFA continue to work with municipalities and other stakeholders to address compliance challenges, expand access to business development support and strengthen the participation of South African-owned spaza shops in local economies.