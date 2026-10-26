Minister Ndabeni delivers on commitments to spaza shop owners in King Cetshwayo district

Today’s handover marks a significant milestone in fulfilling commitments Minister Ndabeni made during an earlier engagement with entrepreneurs in the King Cetshwayo District.

During that engagement, the Minister committed to facilitating a workshop on business registration and compliance requirements, and to helping qualifying spaza shop owners apply for support through the Fund.

Those commitments have since translated into tangible support: 117 spaza shops in the King Cetshwayo District have been approved for assistance valued at more than R7 million. Today’s event marks the start of stock deliveries to approved beneficiaries across the district.

The initiative seeks to improve the sustainability and competitiveness of South African-owned spaza shops, strengthen business operations and promote inclusive economic participation in township and rural communities.

Progress in the Implementation of the Spaza Shop Support Fund

As at 30 September 2026, SEDFA had approved R110.47 million in support for 1,822 spaza shops, covering trading stock grants and stock management equipment.

Of this amount, R72.48 million had been disbursed, with 1,184 spaza shops receiving trading stock, stock management equipment and business training.

Speaking at the handover, Minister Ndabeni expressed satisfaction with SEDFA’s efforts to accelerate the delivery of support to approved beneficiaries.