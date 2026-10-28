Singularity South Africa Summit 2026 Day 2 Round up

Day 2 of the Singularity Summit South Africa 2026 delivered fascinating insights from world-renowned thought leaders at the Sandton Convention Centre last week in Johannesburg. From the extraordinary potential of quantum computing and new approaches to cancer treatment to the future of AI, education, cybersecurity and mental health, the discussions gave delegates plenty to think about. While much of the focus was on the remarkable advances being made in science and technology, there was also an important reminder that innovation needs to be guided by sound judgement, human values and a clear understanding of its impact on society.
The Singularity Summit South Africa 2026 was hosted in collaboration with Old Mutual, event sponsors Google Cloud and Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and metaverse partner UBU.
Dr Mark Jackson | The Quantum Frontier
Quantum computing is advancing far more rapidly than many people realise, and Dr Mark Jackson, Senior Quantum Evangelist at Quantinuum, explained why businesses should already be preparing for its arrival. Unlike conventional computers, quantum computers work in a fundamentally different way, enabling them to tackle complex problems that today's most powerful supercomputers cannot solve efficiently. Some of the most exciting applications lie in drug discovery, where quantum computing could dramatically reduce the time and cost of developing new medicines, as well as agriculture, financial modelling and energy.
Jackson also highlighted the powerful relationship between quantum computing and AI, with quantum technology potentially generating scientific data that AI can then analyse. However, there is a potential cybersecurity concern. Quantum computers could eventually break much of the encryption currently protecting our digital systems. His advice to businesses was clear: start investigating quantum applications, establish internal expertise and begin transitioning to quantum-resistant encryption before the threat becomes a reality.
Dr Cathy Davies | From Healthspan to Peakspan: Peptides, Exosomes and Everything in Between
In a fascinating discussion moderated by Kim Hulett, CEO of Next Biosciences, longevity specialist Dr Cathy Davies challenged the traditional way we think about ageing. The conversation has moved beyond simply extending lifespan to improving healthspan, and now towards what she calls 'peakspan', the ability to perform at our personal best for as many years as possible. She explored emerging developments in cellular rejuvenation, particularly exosomes, which act as messengers between cells, and peptides, which are attracting considerable attention for their potential applications in healing, regeneration and longevity.
While the science is advancing, Davies was equally clear about the risks of unregulated treatments and the importance of proper medical oversight. Perhaps the most practical lesson was that sophisticated medical interventions cannot replace the fundamentals of good health. Sleep, nutrition, exercise and maintaining muscle mass remain the foundation of healthy ageing.
Dr Martin Zschornak | The Frequency of Life: How Sound is Rewriting the Future of Cancer Medicine
Could sound become one of the next major tools in cancer treatment? Radiation oncologist and musician Dr Martin Zschornak introduced delegates to a fascinating area of medical research exploring how sound waves and frequencies could be used to target cancer. He explained how histotripsy, an ultrasound-based treatment already authorised in the United States for certain liver tumours, uses precisely focused sound waves to destroy cancer tissue without surgery, radiation or heat. Other technologies use electrical fields and radio frequencies to interfere with cancer cell growth.
Zschornak also explored the role of music in helping cancer patients manage anxiety and fatigue, while distinguishing these proven benefits from the still-emerging research into whether sound can directly affect tumours. Looking ahead, he envisages AI helping scientists identify the unique frequency signatures of different cancers and develop increasingly precise treatments. For Africa, where access to radiotherapy remains limited in many countries, these technologies could offer important new possibilities for expanding cancer care.
Brandon Birchak | The Oxygen Frontier
Former Cirque du Soleil performer and human performance specialist Brandon Birchak shared an extraordinary personal journey of surviving serious injuries and using those experiences to investigate the limits of human recovery and physical performance. His work explores how carefully managed oxygen exposure, breathwork and changes in pressure may influence lung function, endurance and the body's ability to recover. Drawing on his experience working with elite athletes, including Olympic competitors and UFC champions, Birchak described the performance improvements he has observed through his unconventional training methods.
His presentation challenged delegates to reconsider what may be possible when the body is exposed to carefully designed environments that encourage adaptation. While some of the medical and longevity applications he discussed still require further independent scientific validation, his broader message was compelling: achieving results that have never been seen before may require us to rethink the systems and assumptions that have traditionally defined human potential.
Amanda Manna and Dr Mark Nasila | What's Next in AI?
In a thought-provoking discussion about where AI is heading over the next decade, Amanda Manna, Vice President of Strategic Relations at Singularity, and Dr Mark Nasila, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FNB, challenged businesses to look beyond the excitement surrounding the technology and focus on measurable value. Despite substantial investment, relatively few organisations are seeing meaningful financial returns from AI, largely because they are adopting technology without first identifying the problems they want to solve. Their advice was to use AI to strengthen existing business strategies rather than creating separate strategies simply to accommodate the technology.
Looking towards 2028, they predicted that managing AI agents could become as commonplace as managing employees. By 2031, organisations may become flatter as AI takes over routine work, raising important questions about how younger employees will develop the experience needed for senior roles. By 2036, affordable AI advisers could transform access to education, healthcare and business expertise throughout Africa, provided the continent addresses challenges around electricity, connectivity and local language capabilities. The discussion also raised concerns about an AI investment bubble and reinforced the importance of human judgement, governance and responsible implementation.
Mic Mann | The End of Education: The Future of Learning
Mic Mann, Co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, challenged one of the most deeply embedded assumptions in education: that everyone should learn at the same pace. Traditional education systems are organised around timetables rather than individual understanding, leaving some learners waiting while others fall behind. Mann explored how AI-powered personalised learning is beginning to change this, using examples such as Alpha School in the United States, where learners spend just two hours a day on adaptive academic learning, freeing up time for creativity, problem-solving and practical life skills.
He also highlighted successful initiatives in Africa, demonstrating how technology can expand access to quality education without relying entirely on conventional classroom structures. Importantly, he warned that AI should be used to develop understanding rather than simply provide answers. The same principles apply in the workplace, where organisations need to invest in reskilling employees rather than merely giving them access to AI tools. His challenge to delegates was refreshingly practical: commit just 15 minutes a day to learning a new skill over the next 30 days and encourage their teams to do the same.
Raoul Pal, Ran Neuner and Hywel George | Investing in the Exponential Age: AI, Crypto and the New Architecture of Wealth
The future of investment could look radically different as AI agents increasingly become economic participants in their own ways. In a lively discussion featuring Raoul Pal, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, Ran Neuner, Founder of Crypto Banter, and Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investments, delegates were introduced to the concept of an emerging machine economy in which billions of AI agents could independently conduct transactions, purchase services and manage financial activities. This creates potentially significant opportunities for blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies, which could provide the infrastructure needed for these transactions. The panelists discussed the importance of investing in technologies and assets likely to remain relevant in this new economy, while recognising the risks of speculative valuations and market volatility.
An interesting perspective was that as intelligence and routine work become increasingly automated, human attention, personal experiences and genuine human interaction may become even more valuable. For Africa, the discussion highlighted the importance of developing local AI capabilities, retaining control of data and infrastructure and ensuring that the continent benefits economically from the technologies shaping its future.
Dr Melanie Rieback | Cybersecurity in the Age of AI
AI is fundamentally changing cybersecurity, and Dr Melanie Rieback, CEO and Co-Founder of Radically Open Security, delivered a sobering assessment of how quickly the threat landscape is developing. Cybercriminals are already using AI to identify vulnerabilities, automate attacks, generate convincing phishing communications and create sophisticated deepfakes. With the cost of launching cyberattacks falling dramatically, organisations of every size are becoming potential targets. She also highlighted a less obvious danger: AI systems themselves can be manipulated, with attackers potentially redirecting autonomous agents, compromising the information they use or exploiting the access they have to business systems.
The implications for companies adopting agentic AI are considerable, particularly when these systems are authorised to perform tasks independently. Rieback emphasised that traditional cybersecurity fundamentals remain essential, including strong authentication, restricted access and independent verification of suspicious requests. Businesses must also treat AI tools and models as potential security risks, test them continuously and understand exactly what data and systems they can access. Her message was that cybersecurity can no longer be treated as an afterthought in AI adoption.
Brandon Birchak | Breathing Exercise
Returning to the stage for a practical session, Brandon Birchak gave delegates an opportunity to experience some of the breathwork principles discussed in his earlier presentation. He demonstrated techniques involving controlled nasal breathing, measured breathing cycles and breath holds, explaining how these practices are intended to influence the nervous system and improve the body's response to stress.
An interesting aspect of the session was his explanation that managing anxiety and stress is not always about changing our thoughts first but can also involve learning to regulate our physical responses. Delegates were encouraged to become more conscious of their breathing patterns and the relationship between breathing, concentration and relaxation. The session provided a practical contrast to the more technology-focused discussions, reminding the audience that improving human performance also involves understanding and working with the body's own systems.
Dr Danielle Einstein | The Future Keys to Mental Health
Clinical psychologist and researcher Dr Danielle Einstein delivered a thought-provoking presentation, examining the relationship between technology, uncertainty and the growing mental health challenges facing young people. Her central argument was that our increasing reliance on technology to provide immediate answers, reassurance and solutions is reducing our ability to tolerate uncertainty, an important psychological skill. From parents constantly tracking their children's whereabouts to people repeatedly checking health apps for reassurance, technology can inadvertently reinforce anxiety rather than alleviate it. She also challenged the business models of social media platforms, arguing that systems designed to maximise attention and engagement can intensify insecurity, comparison and emotional distress.
Einstein explained that learning to live with uncertainty is an essential part of developing resilience, particularly for children and adolescents. She offered practical ways to distinguish between worries about hypothetical future events and problems that require immediate action. Her presentation raised important questions for technology developers, parents, educators and policymakers about the responsibility to protect mental wellbeing in an increasingly connected world.
DaeWha Kang | The Future of Cities
Architect DaeWha Kang offered a fascinating perspective on how the cities and buildings of the future could be designed to work with nature rather than against it. Drawing on projects from London to South Korea, he demonstrated how architecture can improve wellbeing, reduce environmental impact and create spaces with greater meaning for the people who use them. One example involved a workplace incorporating natural materials and biophilic design, where research recorded significant improvements in employees' calmness and anxiety levels.
He also explored the importance of designing buildings that can be adapted, dismantled and reused rather than demolished when their original purpose changes. With construction responsible for a substantial share of global carbon emissions, Kang believes the industry needs to rethink its dependence on new materials and conventional building methods. AI could play an important role by helping architects identify and reuse existing materials throughout cities. His presentation challenged developers, investors and business leaders to think beyond the immediate function of buildings and consider their long-term environmental, social and human value.
Atenkosi Ngubevana | South African AI Awards: Driving Inclusive Socioeconomic Prosperity
Atenkosi Ngubevana introduced the South African AI Awards, highlighting the importance of recognising local innovators who are using artificial intelligence to create meaningful economic and social impact. With inclusive socioeconomic prosperity as the theme for 2026, the awards aim to ensure that South Africa's AI revolution benefits everyone, particularly young people, entrepreneurs and underserved communities. Ngubevana explained that recognition creates visibility, which in turn attracts opportunities, investment and the support needed to scale promising innovations. Examples included AI-powered business automation, financial literacy tools and practical frameworks for responsible AI adoption.
Importantly, the awards are intended to go beyond celebrating achievements by connecting local innovators with investors, corporate customers and new opportunities. His message was that South Africa must become a country that develops AI solutions rather than simply consuming technology created elsewhere, using its unique challenges and diversity to build innovations with global relevance.
David Roberts | The Most Important Decade in Human History
In a powerful closing keynote, global expert in disruption, innovation and leadership David Roberts argued that the next ten years could be the most consequential decade humanity has ever experienced. Looking at the extraordinary acceleration of technological progress, he explained how developments in AI, biotechnology, robotics, energy and computing are increasingly reinforcing one another, creating possibilities that would have seemed unimaginable just a few years ago. These advances could transform healthcare, dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, expand access to education and fundamentally change how people live and work.
But, Roberts was equally clear about the risks, from large-scale job displacement and cyberattacks to climate instability, geopolitical conflict and the potential loss of control over advanced AI systems. His most important message was not about technology itself, but about the choices humanity makes in using it. Scientific progress is accelerating, but wisdom and compassion are not necessarily keeping pace. He challenged delegates to consider what meaningful progress should look like, arguing that the true measure of the coming decade will not be how powerful our technologies become, but whether we use that power to reduce suffering, expand opportunity and improve people's lives.
The Singularity South Africa 2027 Summit will take place on Wednesday 20 & Thursday 21 October 2027, again at Sandton Convention Centre. Tickets are available at https://singularitysouthafricasummit.org/