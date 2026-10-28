Singularity South Africa Summit 2026 Day 2 Round up

Dr Mark Jackson | The Quantum Frontier

Quantum computing is advancing far more rapidly than many people realise, and Dr Mark Jackson, Senior Quantum Evangelist at Quantinuum, explained why businesses should already be preparing for its arrival. Unlike conventional computers, quantum computers work in a fundamentally different way, enabling them to tackle complex problems that today's most powerful supercomputers cannot solve efficiently. Some of the most exciting applications lie in drug discovery, where quantum computing could dramatically reduce the time and cost of developing new medicines, as well as agriculture, financial modelling and energy.

Jackson also highlighted the powerful relationship between quantum computing and AI, with quantum technology potentially generating scientific data that AI can then analyse. However, there is a potential cybersecurity concern. Quantum computers could eventually break much of the encryption currently protecting our digital systems. His advice to businesses was clear: start investigating quantum applications, establish internal expertise and begin transitioning to quantum-resistant encryption before the threat becomes a reality.

Dr Cathy Davies | From Healthspan to Peakspan: Peptides, Exosomes and Everything in Between

In a fascinating discussion moderated by Kim Hulett, CEO of Next Biosciences, longevity specialist Dr Cathy Davies challenged the traditional way we think about ageing. The conversation has moved beyond simply extending lifespan to improving healthspan, and now towards what she calls 'peakspan', the ability to perform at our personal best for as many years as possible. She explored emerging developments in cellular rejuvenation, particularly exosomes, which act as messengers between cells, and peptides, which are attracting considerable attention for their potential applications in healing, regeneration and longevity.

While the science is advancing, Davies was equally clear about the risks of unregulated treatments and the importance of proper medical oversight. Perhaps the most practical lesson was that sophisticated medical interventions cannot replace the fundamentals of good health. Sleep, nutrition, exercise and maintaining muscle mass remain the foundation of healthy ageing.

Dr Martin Zschornak | The Frequency of Life: How Sound is Rewriting the Future of Cancer Medicine

Could sound become one of the next major tools in cancer treatment? Radiation oncologist and musician Dr Martin Zschornak introduced delegates to a fascinating area of medical research exploring how sound waves and frequencies could be used to target cancer. He explained how histotripsy, an ultrasound-based treatment already authorised in the United States for certain liver tumours, uses precisely focused sound waves to destroy cancer tissue without surgery, radiation or heat. Other technologies use electrical fields and radio frequencies to interfere with cancer cell growth.

Zschornak also explored the role of music in helping cancer patients manage anxiety and fatigue, while distinguishing these proven benefits from the still-emerging research into whether sound can directly affect tumours. Looking ahead, he envisages AI helping scientists identify the unique frequency signatures of different cancers and develop increasingly precise treatments. For Africa, where access to radiotherapy remains limited in many countries, these technologies could offer important new possibilities for expanding cancer care.

Brandon Birchak | The Oxygen Frontier

Former Cirque du Soleil performer and human performance specialist Brandon Birchak shared an extraordinary personal journey of surviving serious injuries and using those experiences to investigate the limits of human recovery and physical performance. His work explores how carefully managed oxygen exposure, breathwork and changes in pressure may influence lung function, endurance and the body's ability to recover. Drawing on his experience working with elite athletes, including Olympic competitors and UFC champions, Birchak described the performance improvements he has observed through his unconventional training methods.

His presentation challenged delegates to reconsider what may be possible when the body is exposed to carefully designed environments that encourage adaptation. While some of the medical and longevity applications he discussed still require further independent scientific validation, his broader message was compelling: achieving results that have never been seen before may require us to rethink the systems and assumptions that have traditionally defined human potential.

Amanda Manna and Dr Mark Nasila | What's Next in AI?

In a thought-provoking discussion about where AI is heading over the next decade, Amanda Manna, Vice President of Strategic Relations at Singularity, and Dr Mark Nasila, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FNB, challenged businesses to look beyond the excitement surrounding the technology and focus on measurable value. Despite substantial investment, relatively few organisations are seeing meaningful financial returns from AI, largely because they are adopting technology without first identifying the problems they want to solve. Their advice was to use AI to strengthen existing business strategies rather than creating separate strategies simply to accommodate the technology.

Looking towards 2028, they predicted that managing AI agents could become as commonplace as managing employees. By 2031, organisations may become flatter as AI takes over routine work, raising important questions about how younger employees will develop the experience needed for senior roles. By 2036, affordable AI advisers could transform access to education, healthcare and business expertise throughout Africa, provided the continent addresses challenges around electricity, connectivity and local language capabilities. The discussion also raised concerns about an AI investment bubble and reinforced the importance of human judgement, governance and responsible implementation.

Mic Mann | The End of Education: The Future of Learning

Mic Mann, Co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, challenged one of the most deeply embedded assumptions in education: that everyone should learn at the same pace. Traditional education systems are organised around timetables rather than individual understanding, leaving some learners waiting while others fall behind. Mann explored how AI-powered personalised learning is beginning to change this, using examples such as Alpha School in the United States, where learners spend just two hours a day on adaptive academic learning, freeing up time for creativity, problem-solving and practical life skills.

He also highlighted successful initiatives in Africa, demonstrating how technology can expand access to quality education without relying entirely on conventional classroom structures. Importantly, he warned that AI should be used to develop understanding rather than simply provide answers. The same principles apply in the workplace, where organisations need to invest in reskilling employees rather than merely giving them access to AI tools. His challenge to delegates was refreshingly practical: commit just 15 minutes a day to learning a new skill over the next 30 days and encourage their teams to do the same.

Raoul Pal, Ran Neuner and Hywel George | Investing in the Exponential Age: AI, Crypto and the New Architecture of Wealth

The future of investment could look radically different as AI agents increasingly become economic participants in their own ways. In a lively discussion featuring Raoul Pal, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, Ran Neuner, Founder of Crypto Banter, and Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investments, delegates were introduced to the concept of an emerging machine economy in which billions of AI agents could independently conduct transactions, purchase services and manage financial activities. This creates potentially significant opportunities for blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies, which could provide the infrastructure needed for these transactions. The panelists discussed the importance of investing in technologies and assets likely to remain relevant in this new economy, while recognising the risks of speculative valuations and market volatility.