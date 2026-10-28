South African strategist, keynote speaker and author TJ Malamule is challenging conventional approaches to leadership, encouraging individuals and organisations to move beyond planning and focus on meaningful execution.
In an environment where organisations and individuals are constantly encouraged to develop strategies for success, TJ Malamule believes the real differentiator is not what is written in a plan, but what leaders do with it. His philosophy, “Strategy is not a document; it’s how you lead,” reflects his belief that effective leadership is demonstrated through action, consistency and the ability to translate ideas into tangible outcomes.
Through his work as a strategist and keynote speaker, TJ engages audiences on leadership, organisational performance, human connection and the importance of building a mindset that supports sustainable growth. His approach challenges leaders to rethink how they influence people, navigate change and create environments where individuals and organisations can thrive.
Beyond the corporate environment, TJ extends these conversations through his book, The Unstoppable High-Value Man. The book explores discipline, self-mastery, personal responsibility and intentional living, encouraging men to take ownership of their personal development and the value they bring to their relationships, families and communities. Through this work, TJ opens up conversations around what it means to become a man of substance and lead with purpose beyond professional achievements.
With more than 200 speaking engagements across six countries and experience spanning 17 industries, TJ has built a growing platform centred on leadership, personal development and meaningful transformation. His speaking engagements have included organisations and institutions such as Old Mutual Insure, South Africa’s Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD), and the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA). These engagements reflect his ability to connect with diverse audiences across corporate, government and professional sectors.
In 2026, his contribution to leadership and the professional development space was further recognised through nominations at the Future of HR Awards in the categories of Employer of Choice and Leader of the Year. These nominations reflect his continued involvement in conversations around leadership, workplace development and creating meaningful impact.
As conversations around effective leadership, workplace performance and personal accountability continue to evolve, TJ remains focused on challenging individuals and organisations to move beyond ambition and translate their intentions into meaningful action.
His work brings together the perspectives of a strategist, the influence of a keynote speaker and the voice of an author, with one central message: lasting impact is created not simply by what we plan, but by how we lead and what we put into practice.
MEDIA INTERVIEWS AND FEATURE ENQUIRIES
Olwethu Magopheni
Brand & Media Enquiries
068 297 2611
olwethu@tjmalamule.com
Website: https://tjmalamule.com