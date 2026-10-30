Nedbank's Money Roast shines alight on South Africa's toughest money conversations

'The Money Roast was designed to bring the hidden dynamics of our money behaviours into the open in a way South Africans can relate to,' says Khensani Nobanda, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Nedbank. 'Money is part of our everyday conversation, but the feelings and behaviours behind it often remain unspoken. Humour has made it easier for people to recognise themselves in the conversation. When we can laugh at the habits and pressures that shape our money choices, we can begin talking about them more honestly.'

The event took the form of a genuine comedy roast, led by a toastmaster, and featured a panel of popular South African personalities who highlighted familiar money behaviours. The guest of honour was not a person, but South Africa's relationship with money. This format allowed uncomfortable truths about financial anxiety, family obligations, and social expectations to surface using candour and humour.