NTT DATA calls on businesses to rethink AI

Held in Johannesburg on 27 October and Cape Town on 28 October, Imagine 2026 brought together about 180 senior leaders across the two events. Under the theme Architecting AI-powered enterprises to deliver Impact, the focus was on helping businesses understand what they need to put in place before AI can deliver lasting value.

A key part of the discussion was the gap between testing AI and using it across an organisation. During the panel discussion, The Distance, industry leaders highlighted the need for business leaders to be involved from the start, rather than leaving AI projects to technology teams alone. Successful implementation requires a clear purpose, people who take responsibility for results and systems that can support AI beyond the testing stage.

The discussion also raised questions about the cost of running AI, where data is stored and how organisations can keep information secure. These decisions can affect whether an AI system can grow with a business and continue delivering value over time.

NTT DATA is promoting its Enterprise AI Factory approach as one way to bring these needs together. It combines infrastructure, platforms, AI services, data management, governance and ongoing support to help businesses develop and run AI systems more effectively. The aim is to give organisations a foundation they can use for various AI projects while keeping security, governance and data control at the centre of their planning.

However, technology alone will not be enough. Businesses also need to consider how their employees will adapt to the changes AI brings.

Amantha Naidoo, managing executive at NTT DATA South Africa, said organisations often speak about change management without doing enough to prepare employees for what change means in practice. She explained that NTT DATA’s own transformation gives the company an opportunity to learn from its experience and apply those lessons when helping clients change the way they work.

Naidoo stressed the importance of understanding how people respond to new technology and helping them adjust to new ways of working. Leaders need to take the human side of transformation seriously, including the uncertainty employees may feel as their roles change.