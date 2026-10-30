Who gets to shape Africa’s AI future?

For Professor Benjamin Rosman of the MIND Institute, one of the most important steps is investing in the people who will drive that research. His experience with the Deep Learning Indaba revealed how much interest in AI already existed across Africa, even when it was not particularly visible.

When the initiative launched in 2017, its organisers expected around 30 people might be interested in attending. Instead, they received approximately 750 applications. The response showed that many talented researchers were working across the continent, often without easy access to collaborators or a wider research community. Since then, the Indaba has grown into a continental network, with locally organised IndabaX initiatives spanning 48 African countries.

For Rosman, the lesson was that investing in people and relationships can have consequences far beyond what organisers initially imagine. He believes Africa must be more ambitious about its role in AI research, rather than assuming that fundamental scientific advances will happen elsewhere. “We have researchers in South Africa who are capable of making genuinely new contributions to machine learning, reasoning, robotics and our understanding of intelligence,” he said.

His argument challenges the idea that African researchers should primarily focus on applying technologies developed elsewhere. They should also be supported in developing new ideas, building research institutions, and contributing to advances that influence global industry. That requires long-term investment and the freedom to pursue difficult questions, even when progress is slow.

The importance of developing local capabilities becomes clearer when the discussion moves from research laboratories to ordinary workplaces. Futurist David Roberts offered one of the summit’s most striking predictions, arguing that artificial intelligence and robotics could eventually take over almost all human labour. “There is no human labour that humans will do in the future. None,” he said.

It is a sweeping prediction rather than an established outcome, but it raises a difficult question for a country already struggling with unemployment. Automation could make certain services cheaper and allow people to spend less time on repetitive tasks. Yet for someone who depends on a salary to feed their family, the disappearance of a job is not automatically an improvement in quality of life.

The benefits of AI will depend on how its gains are distributed and whether people have opportunities to adapt. Education, reskilling and access to digital tools will matter, but so will decisions made by employers and government about the future of work. A technological transformation that creates wealth without creating wider opportunities could deepen the inequalities South Africa is already trying to overcome.

The same principle applies to healthcare. Radiation oncologist Dr Martin Zschornak explored emerging approaches to cancer treatment, including focused ultrasound, as well as the potential role of music in supporting patients. Some of these approaches remain under investigation, but they show how researchers are exploring new ways to treat disease and improve patient well-being.

For a country where access to healthcare remains unequal, the value of such advances cannot be judged only by what is possible in a specialised facility. New treatments must also be safe, accessible and affordable if they are to make a meaningful difference to the wider population.

Technology’s influence extends beyond physical health. Clinical psychologist Dr Danielle Einstein warned that constant digital checking and the search for reassurance can reinforce anxiety. She described the surrounding environment as an “anxiety economy”, in which tools designed to make life easier can sometimes make it harder to tolerate uncertainty.

Cybersecurity expert Dr Melanie Rieback also highlighted the risks associated with increasingly capable AI. The same technology that can strengthen digital security can be used to create convincing scams, impersonate trusted people and make cyberattacks easier to carry out. As more services move online, people need practical ways to recognise threats and protect themselves.

These concerns are a reminder that technological progress is not automatically human progress. New systems can make information easier to access and services more efficient, but they can also introduce risks when they are poorly designed, inaccessible or used without considering their effects on people.

Architect DaeWha Kang applied a similar principle to the discussion of cities, asking whether the places people build can support healthier lives and better relationships with nature. His focus on local materials, thoughtful design and reducing waste offered another way to think about innovation. Development should serve the people who live with its consequences, rather than simply demonstrate what technology can accomplish.

For South Africa, this means building an AI future that reflects local priorities while contributing to global research. It means investing in researchers who can make new discoveries, supporting innovators who can turn ideas into useful products and ensuring communities are not treated merely as consumers of technology developed elsewhere.

The country has the talent to help shape what comes next. The challenge is creating the conditions for that talent to thrive and ensuring that the benefits of AI are not limited to a small group of companies, researchers and investors.

The future of artificial intelligence will not be determined by technology alone. It will also depend on choices about research, education, employment and access. South Africa has an opportunity to be more than a market for other people’s inventions. It can help shape the technologies that will influence how people live and work for generations to come.