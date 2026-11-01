Before & After: Children Draw Gaza

Three years of brutal Israeli military offensive have had a devastating toll on the mental health of the younger generation of Gazans. Many have lost family members, homes, schools and friends, while repeated displacement and catastrophic living conditions have taken away the spaces where children should be able to feel like children and play without fear.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people in Gaza requiring urgent mental health and psychosocial support has more than doubled since before the conflict, from around 485,000 to more than one million people. Mental health care has become a crucial part of MSF’s work: teams provide individual consultations, psychosocial and psychoeducational group activities for adults, as well as recreational activities for children and adolescents, who are particularly vulnerable.

Childhood stolen by genocide

For those children who were old enough to remember life before Israel’s genocide almost nothing remains of the world they knew. The places where they grew up have been destroyed. The basic things that should define childhood — feeling safe, playing with friends, going to school and spending time with family — have been stolen from them, replaced by memories of violence, the constant threat of further attacks and the sight of destruction. Fetching water, queuing for food or helping their families survive are now part of their daily responsibilities.

For younger children, the consequences are different: some have never known anything other than displacement and the sound of airstrikes.