Invitation for public comments on the amendment of the cost recovery rules for independent transmission providers

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) is a regulatory authority established as a juristic person in terms of section 3 of the National Energy Regulator Act, 2004 (Act No. 40 of 2004). NERSA’s mandate is to regulate the electricity, piped-gas and petroleum pipelines industries in terms of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (Act No. 4 of 2006) (‘the Act’), the Gas Act, 2001 (Act No. 48 of 2001) and the Petroleum Pipelines Act, 2003 (Act No. 60 of 2003).

NERSA is amending the Cost Recovery Rules for Independent Transmission Providers (ITPs) to address key regulatory issues. On 29 October 2026, the Energy Regulator approved the publication of a consultation paper on the draft amended Rules. The consultation paper and the draft amended rules are available on the NERSA website at www.nersa.org.za, under > Electricity>Consultation>Notices. Stakeholders and members of the public are requested to submit written comments on the draft amended Cost Recovery Rules for ITPs. Written comments should be emailed to crr4itps@nersa.org.za. The closing date for submission of comments is 2 December 2026.

For more information or queries regarding the above, please contact Mr Mondli Shozi at:

Physical address: The National Energy Regulator of South Africa, Kulawula House 526 Madiba Street Arcadia Pretoria

Telephone number: 012 401 4600

Notice is hereby given that NERSA will hold a public hearing on the draft Cost Recovery Rules for ITPs, and all stakeholders are invited to attend the public hearing.

The details of the public hearing are as follows:

Date: 7 December 2026

Venue: Virtual Meeting (Microsoft Teams)

Time: 14:00 – 17:00

Members of the public who wish to attend or present their views at the hearing must submit their requests by 16:30 on 2 December 2026 at:

Telephone number: 012 401 4660

Fax number: 012 401 4771