Blackdoor experience: The only door that matters

WHERE MUSIC, FASHION AND THE YOUNG CULTURE MEET

For the younger market, BlackDoor Experience has become an occasion to look forward to, prepare for and be part of.

It is where music meets fashion, where personal style becomes part of the entertainment and where friends come together to enjoy the culinary festive season goodies.

The 2026 entertainment programme brings together an exciting combination of established national performers and homegrown Free State talent.

This year's announced performers include the likes of LeGoody, Fantas The DJ, DJ Zintle, Darque, Nkosazana Daughter and Dankie Boi, just to mention a few with further announcements expected.

The inclusion of local performers is an important part of BlackDoor's identity. The platform recognises that the Free State has a wealth of creative talent that deserves national exposure and opportunities to perform alongside established names in the entertainment industry.

But BlackDoor is about more than who takes to the stage.

Fashion, social interaction, premium hospitality and the overall festival atmosphere are central to the experience. It is an occasion where attendees can express themselves, connect with friends, discover new music and enjoy a memorable day out.

For those who enjoy dressing up for December occasions, experiencing live performances and being part of a vibrant social atmosphere, BlackDoor offers an exciting addition to the festive-season calendar.

FOUR YEARS OF BUILDING A HOMEGROWN LIFESTYLE BRAND

Since its inception, BlackDoor Experience has steadily developed its identity as a premium entertainment and lifestyle platform in the Free State.

Its 2025 edition attracted approximately 4,500 general admission attendees, representing its biggest gathering to date and demonstrating the growing appetite for large-scale lifestyle entertainment in Bloemfontein.

The brand has also built relationships with established corporate brands and institutions, including Vodacom, BMW, Heineken, the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and Ice Tropez.

These associations reflect the growing commercial potential of independently developed entertainment platforms and the role they can play in connecting brands with consumers, businesses and communities.

As it enters its fourth year, BlackDoor Experience is looking beyond the immediate event calendar, with ambitions to strengthen its national footprint and establish a lasting presence in South Africa's lifestyle and entertainment industry.

A VISION TO PUT BLOEMFONTEIN ON THE NATIONAL FESTIVE-SEASON MAP

According to the BlackDoor Experience organising team, the ambition extends beyond hosting two successful events. It is about contributing to the positioning of Bloemfontein as a destination for major lifestyle, entertainment and tourism experiences.

"Our vision is to create an experience that gives people a reason to travel to Bloemfontein, not simply pass through it. We want people from Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, the Northern Cape and other parts of the country to put Bloemfontein on their December travel plans. BlackDoor is about bringing people together through music, sport, culture and lifestyle while showcasing what our city and province have to offer. We believe Bloemfontein deserves its place on South Africa's festive-season entertainment map," says the BlackDoor Experience organising team.

The organisers believe that independently developed events have an important role to play in stimulating local economic activity, creating opportunities for local talent and strengthening the tourism appeal of cities outside the country's traditional entertainment centres.

THIS DECEMBER, MAKE BLOEMFONTEIN YOUR DESTINATION

For the festival traveller, there is a reason to pack the bags, plan a road trip and discover Bloemfontein.

And for the younger generation of music and lifestyle enthusiasts, there is a date to mark on the calendar and an experience to be part of.

Two events, two different atmospheres, one city and one festive-season celebration.

On 10 December, meet on the golf course. On 15 December, meet at the Rose Garden.

This December, do not just pass through Bloemfontein. Make it your destination.

BLACKDOOR EXPERIENCE – THE DOOR TO BLOEMFONTEIN'S FESTIVE SEASON.





EVENT INFORMATION

BLACKDOOR CHARITY GOLF DAY EXPERIENCE

Date: Thursday, 10 December 2026

Four-ball entry: R4,000

Individual entry: R1,000

Wet-hole sponsorship: R5,000 BLACKDOOR EXPERIENCE FESTIVAL

Date: Tuesday, 15 December 2026

Venue: Rose Garden, Bloemfontein

General admission: R250 (current phase)

From 15 November: R300

From 1 December: R350

VIP table packages: R10,000 – R50,000 Tickets are now available at Computicket or contact BlackDoor Team for VIP Bookings.