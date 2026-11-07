Tender Invitation: Enhancement of the NAMRA Data Analytics Platform

GIZ-SDGI in collaboration with the Namibia Revenue Agency (NAMRA), through this initiative, is seeking to secure the services of a reputable and specialized consulting firm/consultant, with a proven track record in organisational development (OD), job analysis, job evaluation, job grading, and remuneration framework design and implementation, to support the review and strengthening of NamRA’s organisational structure and human resource management systems.

The consultant/contractor/firm will conduct a comprehensive job analysis and evaluation of all approved NamRA positions to establish an objective, consistent and defensible grading structure that reflects each position’s responsibilities, complexity, accountability, authority and requirements.

The consultant/contractor/firm will be responsible for:

Conducting comprehensive job analysis of all approved NamRA positions.

Reviewing and updating job descriptions, roles and reporting structures.

Developing job families, career streams and workflows.

Applying an objective job evaluation methodology and establishing a consistent grading structure.

Recommending equitable salary scales and bands aligned with applicable SOE structures.

Developing training materials and strengthening NamRA’s internal capacity to manage job evaluation and grading. This tender is open to SADC regional consultants/firms ONLY.

Submission and deadline

The Terms of Reference (ToR) and related documents can be accessed through the link:

Deadline for Bid submission: 24 November 2026 at 17h00

Bids must be submitted to: BW_quotation@giz.de

Please quote Reference No: 10063454 - NAMRA OD in the email subject line.