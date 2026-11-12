HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2026 Ceremony and the Annual Exhibition "A Heartwarming World" Open at Grand Palais in Paris

On November 11, 2026, the "A Heartwarming World" exhibition, a collaboration between HUAWEI XMAGE and Paris Photo, was officially opened at the Grand Palais in Paris. More than 150 photographers, imaging experts, and media professionals from around the world attended the event, where the winners of the 2026 HUAWEI XMAGE Awards were announced.

Founded in 1997, Paris Photo is one of the world's most influential photography art events, attracting over 100,000 professionals and enthusiasts each year. For the 2026 edition, Paris Photo renewed its partnership with HUAWEI XMAGE, bringing together photography, technology, and storytelling.

Alex Huang He, CMO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, stated: "Over the past decade, we have grown alongside global creators, building an open, diverse, and heartwarming global community where people and stories connect through images."

Bringing human warmth to the world

The "A Heartwarming World" exhibition celebrates 10 years of the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards and Huawei's growing involvement in the global photography community. Following the success of the "A Heartwarming World" global tour, the exhibition builds on last year’s theme, "The World, You and Me," exploring the connection between people, nature, and the world around us.

The exhibition features three themed zones, namely Seeing Nature, Seeing the Works, and Seeing Each Other, as well as a special zone dedicated to HUAWEI XMAGE's innovative journey over the past decade. Through photography and visual storytelling, these zones explore the theme of "lives entwined, all things connected", highlighting the human stories and emotional connections behind the images. The exhibition invites visitors to look beyond the photographs and consider the stories and experiences they capture. This event marks a milestone in Huawei's efforts to become a significant organizer, promoter, and connector in the global photography ecosystem.

A decade after its initial conception, Huawei's imaging brand has undergone a refresh this year, evolving from "NEXT-IMAGE" to "XMAGE." This evolution reflects Huawei's continued focus on imaging technology and the role photography plays in capturing human experiences. Therefore, the special exhibition area takes visitors on a journey through time, combining photographs, camera components and accompanying text to showcase some of the most memorable works and camera modules from the past decade. In this way, visitors can witness a decade of shared growth between users and technology, experiencing the people and stories behind imaging innovation.

Visual stories of underlying warmth

As the competition celebrates its 10th anniversary, a special award has been added to honor long-term users who have supported Huawei and provide more creators with an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience. The award is called the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2026 10th Anniversary Honorary Award.