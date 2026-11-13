Unisa Calls for Ocean Science That Protects Ecosystems and Transforms Coastal Communities

The initiative reflects the university’s contribution to building specialised skills that can support South Africa’s maritime economy. Conference chairperson Prof Godwell Nhamo, Professor and Acting Head of Unisa’s Institute for Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship in the College of Economic and Management Sciences (CEMS), called for greater recognition of the relationship between marine resources, communities and sustainable development. Nhamo explained that COMMRE originated from Unisa’s Marine and Coastal Studies Strategic Document, developed in June 2024.

The document called on the university to “Rise, Engage, and Leave Nobody Behind in Marine and Coastal Studies at UNISA and beyond!” He urged delegates to engage more deeply with what he described as the “ocean question”, arguing that discussions about access to resources, economic development and social justice must also consider marine and coastal environments. “For coastal communities, changes in the marine environment can directly affect livelihoods, food security, infrastructure and economic opportunities, while healthy marine ecosystems are essential for biodiversity and sustainable fisheries, tourism and maritime trade,” Nhamo said.

His remarks highlighted the consequences of coastal erosion, marine pollution, climate-related disasters and unsustainable resource use. These challenges threaten not only biodiversity but also employment, infrastructure and the long-term sustainability of coastal economies. Nhamo emphasised the importance of partnerships involving universities, government, municipalities, research institutions and communities in developing responses grounded in scientific evidence and local experience.

COMMRE 2026 represents an important contribution to Unisa’s Marine Studies Catalytic Niche Area, which prioritises research and innovation in marine conservation, coastal oceanography, the blue economy and sustainable development. Through this research focus, the university seeks to strengthen interdisciplinary collaboration, postgraduate research, specialised skills development and partnerships that can address complex marine and coastal challenges. The conference brought together expertise in climate science, ocean governance, biodiversity conservation, maritime development and coastal resilience.

These fields are increasingly interconnected as countries seek to balance economic opportunities with the protection of marine ecosystems. The initiative also advances priorities identified in South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP): Vision 2030, particularly those relating to sustainable economic growth, infrastructure development, employment creation and environmental protection. At continental level, it supports the African Union’s Agenda 2063 aspirations for inclusive growth, regional integration and the sustainable management of Africa’s natural resources.

The conference further contributes to the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030), which seeks to strengthen scientific cooperation and translate ocean knowledge into practical action. Its work is particularly relevant to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, which focuses on conserving and sustainably using oceans and marine resources. Related priorities include climate action (SDG 13), food security (SDG 2), sustainable communities (SDG 11) and partnerships (SDG 17).

For Unisa, these connections demonstrate how research can contribute to environmental sustainability while addressing poverty, inequality and development challenges affecting coastal populations. The conference programme explored how scientific research and technological innovation can strengthen coastal resilience and support a sustainable blue economy. Discussions covered climate adaptation, integrated coastal zone management, ocean observation, maritime governance, marine biodiversity, coastal tourism, ocean accounting and blue carbon.

Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital ocean platforms and early warning systems, featured prominently in discussions about improving environmental monitoring and managing climate-related risks. Delegates also examined nature-based solutions and the potential of blue carbon initiatives to support climate mitigation and ecosystem restoration. A significant feature of the programme was the South Africa Coastal Resilience Policy Living Lab (SA-CORLAB), an initiative aimed at connecting research with coastal resilience policy and legislation.

The approach seeks to incorporate community experiences into policy development, particularly in areas exposed to environmental risks. Indigenous knowledge systems, community-led environmental management, gender-responsive adaptation and youth participation also formed part of the discussions.

These themes reinforced the importance of ensuring that coastal development strategies are inclusive and informed by the needs of communities most directly affected by environmental change. COMMRE 2026 attracted prominent African and international researchers and specialists, including Prof Nadia Pinardi, Prof Edem Mahu, Prof Martin Zimmer, Prof Kaitano Dube, Prof Juliet Hermes, Adv Thembelihle Mapipa, Prof Christian Bueger, Dr Arthur Tuda and Dr Bernice McLean. Their participation brought expertise spanning ocean science, climate change, biodiversity, marine governance and maritime development.

The conference was supported by an extensive network of partners, including the DFFE, Department of Transport, Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, South African Navy, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Southern African Development Community Secretariat, Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association, National Research Foundation, South African Environmental Observation Network and South African Maritime Safety Authority. Unisa’s partnerships with eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Matzikama Local Municipality, Jacob’s Ladder Africa and the South African Association for Marine Biological Research further demonstrate the university’s efforts to connect research with community needs and policy priorities.

The opening programme was chaired by Unisa Vice-Principal: Teaching and Learning, Community Engagement and Student Support, Prof Mpho Ngoepe. It also featured an address by Rear Admiral Musa Nkomonde of the South African Navy and a virtual contribution from DFFE Director-General Nomfundo Tshabalala. Their participation highlighted the importance of cooperation between academia, government, industry and maritime institutions. As COMMRE 2026 brought together scientific expertise, policy perspectives and community-focused approaches, its central challenge was clear: translating research into measurable environmental, social and economic outcomes.