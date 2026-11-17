For many couples, there is an unspoken timeline for how life should unfold. Get married, enjoy a few years together, have children, and settle into family life. But circumstances beyond our control can change those plans.
Cape Town couple Nick and Amber Wright know this firsthand. When Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, the prospect of starting a family had to take a back seat to treatment and recovery.
What followed was a period that tested their relationship in ways they hadn’t anticipated. Nick became Amber’s primary support system while she underwent treatment.
Although they have since rebuilt their lives together, the experience has influenced their plans for parenthood. Now on their own fertility journey, they remain hopeful about having children, but have also learned to appreciate everything they have today.
That includes Phoenix, their beloved Australian Shepherd.
When Pets Become Part of the Family
After spending lockdown and much of Amber’s treatment in a small Green Point apartment, the couple eventually moved into a home with more space and a garden. One of their first priorities was getting a dog.
Before Phoenix even arrived, they arranged Dotsure pet insurance, recognising that caring for her meant being prepared for her health needs and any unexpected turns.
Today, Phoenix is woven into almost every part of their routine. There are forest walks, training sessions, playtime, and the familiar excitement of being greeted at the door, whether they’ve been away for three hours or three minutes.
For Nick and Amber, her presence has brought purpose and a different dimension to their relationship.
This emotional connection is increasingly visible in how people think about pet ownership. Animals become part of family traditions and important memories. They offer companionship through difficult periods and bring joy to ordinary days, often becoming a source of comfort when other parts of life feel uncertain.
Letting Go of Expected Timelines
Parenthood doesn’t happen at the same time, or in the same way, for everyone.
Some couples deliberately delay having children while pursuing careers or establishing themselves. Others face unexpected setbacks that make the decision for them.
Yet it is possible to find meaning and connection without putting life on hold until a particular milestone is reached.
For Nick and Amber, welcoming Phoenix wasn’t a replacement for their hopes of having children. It was an opportunity to open their home to another life and experience the responsibilities and rewards of caring for her.
Ultimately, family can’t be measured by whether people meet traditional expectations or follow a particular timeline. It is found in the relationships we nurture.
For the Wrights, that currently means two people, one very energetic dog, and a home they’re happy to call their own.
Ts & Cs and possible exclusions may apply and can be obtained by emailing u2us@dotsure.co.za. Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925). Voted South Africa’s Best Pet Insurance 2023-2026 by readers of The Star, Die Burger, Beeld, City Press and Rekord.