When Pets Become Part of the Family

After spending lockdown and much of Amber’s treatment in a small Green Point apartment, the couple eventually moved into a home with more space and a garden. One of their first priorities was getting a dog.

Before Phoenix even arrived, they arranged Dotsure pet insurance , recognising that caring for her meant being prepared for her health needs and any unexpected turns.

Today, Phoenix is woven into almost every part of their routine. There are forest walks, training sessions, playtime, and the familiar excitement of being greeted at the door, whether they’ve been away for three hours or three minutes.

For Nick and Amber, her presence has brought purpose and a different dimension to their relationship.