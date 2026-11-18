The calendar is filling up. There’s the work function, dinner with friends, a summer wedding and that invitation you accepted weeks ago and promptly forgot about. If your outfit is sorted and your hair could use a little more presence, a fuller blow-dry or lifted ponytail can pull the whole look together.

For fine hair that tends to fall flat, start by choosing what you want from your routine. The John Frieda PROfiller+ range helps fine, thin hair look and feel fuller, while the John Frieda Volume Lift range offers options for building body, adding texture and holding your style in place.

For a fuller look from wash day

The John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner are formulated with biotin and hyaluronic acid to help strengthen and hydrate fine strands. Follow with the John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Spray on towel-dried hair, comb through from root to tip and blow-dry for fullness. The lightweight spray also provides heat protection during styling. It’s a simple three-step routine when you want your hair to feel more substantial while keeping its natural movement.

For lift at the roots

If you’re planning a ponytail with height at the crown or a blow-dry that lifts away from your face, opt for the John Frieda Volume Lift The Original Root Booster, ensured to help build lift where you want it. Spray onto towel-dried hair, focusing on the roots and covering both the top and underneath sections. Blow-dry to activate the lift and shape your look.

For body through the lengths

For a fuller blow-dry with soft movement, try the John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Shampoo and Conditioner, followed by John Frieda Volume Lift Thickening Mousse. Shake the mousse well, dispense into your palm and spread evenly through towel-dried hair. Blow-dry for lift and body, turning the ends under for a polished finish or keeping them loose for a more relaxed style.

For texture before you head out

When your dry hair needs a little more body, reach for the NEW John Frieda Volume Lift Pushed-up Dry Texture Spray. It adds airy volume and tousled texture without a heavy feeling or visible residue. Shake well, lift sections of dry hair and spray lightly at the roots and through the lengths. Tousle with your fingers to shape loose waves or give a relaxed ponytail more fullness. It’s also useful for refreshing a style between washes before an evening out.

For a finish that holds

Once you have the shape you like, finish with John Frieda Volume Lift Hold the Lift Hairspray. Its ultra-fine mist provides strong, brushable hold while keeping volume light and touchable. Shake well and spray from 25–30 cm away. For extra lift, gently push the roots upwards after spraying. Whether you’re wearing your hair loose or sweeping it up, it helps secure the style you’ve created.

A fresh finishing detail

Both ranges feature the Volume signature fragrance, pairing juicy pear with light woods and warm amber. It brings a fresh, airy scent to those few minutes you’ve set aside to get ready.

Salon Attitude. Every Day.