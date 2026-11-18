The family photo before lunch. The sunset selfie. The group picture that takes six attempts because someone keeps blinking. December has a way of filling your camera roll, and it’s a good excuse to give your hair colour a little attention before the next gathering.

No matter if you have deep brunette, golden highlights or cool blonde, start with the look you want to bring out. A well-chosen wash routine or toning treatment can keep your shade fresh between salon appointments.

Bring out your brilliant brunette

For natural or colour-treated brown hair, the John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Colour Vibrancy Shampoo and Conditioner help enhance shine and keep your colour looking rich. With Light Reflecting Complex and Sweet Almond Oil, its gentle formula cleanses while replenishing from root to tip, revealing multi‑tonal highs and lows for luminous shine that feels as good as it looks.

For a simple photo-ready style, wear your hair loose with one side tucked behind your ear, or pull it into a low ponytail so the light catches the lengths.

Let your highlights show

If your highlights or balayage look a little flat, try the John Frieda Sheer Blonde Brightening Shampoo and Conditioner. It brightens and illuminates, leaving highlights moisturised and subtly lighter, while Light Reflectors revive faded strands and bring back a full spectrum of shimmering blonde tones.

Keep your blonde photo-ready

If unwanted brassy tones are taking the shine off your holiday blonde, reach for John Frieda Violet Crush. Designed to brighten, hydrate and neutralise brassiness, the range includes Purple Shampoo, Intense Purple Shampoo, Purple Conditioner and a Purple Toning Mask.

Choose your tone before the occasion

For a targeted refresh, the John Frieda Salon Blonde Tone Perfecting Treatments come in three shades. Choose Honey Blonde for golden warmth, Champagne Blonde for neutral beige tones, or Platinum Blonde for a cooler finish. The ready-to-use treatments work in two to five minutes, making them easy to fit into a wash day before a holiday lunch or summer celebration.

Once you’re ready, keep the photo simple. Turn towards soft daylight, give your hair a quick shake and let its colour and movement show.

Salon Attitude. Every Day.