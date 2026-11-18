You leave for lunch with a sleek ponytail. By the time you sit down, the little hairs around your face are doing their own thing. Or you’ve spent the afternoon by the pool and want to wear your hair loose for dinner, but the ends feel dry. Frizz shows up differently depending on your hair and how you like to wear it. With the John Frieda Frizz Ease range, you can choose where to tackle it, from the first wash to a last-minute touch-up.

Start in the shower

If humidity tends to undo your blow-dry, try the Frizz Ease Infinite Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner. The shampoo gently cleanses and helps bring out shine, while pairing it with the matching conditioner helps protect against humidity. If your hair is frizz-prone and also feels rough or brittle after colouring or heat styling, choose Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner. This range helps smooth frizz while caring for visible surface damage and dry lengths.

Match your serum to your hair

Fine hair can benefit from a lighter touch. The Rescuer Weightless Repair Serum is designed for fine hair, The Hydro Sealer Original Serum suits medium to thick hair, and The Controller Extra Strength Serum is made for thicker, coarser strands. If you’re using the Hydro Sealer, work one pump through wet lengths before styling, or use it sparingly on dry areas that need a little extra smoothing.

Wear your waves or curls your way

If you’re letting your natural curls lead, start with John Frieda Dream Curls Shampoo and Conditioner to cleanse, nourish and help detangle. Then work a small amount of Dream Curls Curl-Defining Crème through damp hair and scrunch. It helps smooth frizz while keeping waves and curls soft and defined, an easy option when you want to air-dry and get on with your day.

Keep a quick touch-up in your bag

For flyaways after a windy walk or ends that need a tidy before dinner, reach for Frizz Ease Secret Agent Touch-Up Crème. Rub a small amount between your palms and smooth it over dry hair. Focus on the hairline to polish a low bun, or skim your palms over the ends when you’re wearing your hair loose.

Pack light and take the signature scent with you

Take the signature Frizz Ease AuraBoost fragrance with you when you travel. Blending earthy patchouli and woody amber with a touch of praline sweetness, this warm, softly sweet scent makes a quick shower before dinner feel a little more indulgent. For lighter packing, Infinite Smooth Shampoo and Miraculous Recovery Shampoo also come in 75ml travel sizes. Choose Infinite Smooth for a humid coastal weekend, or Miraculous Recovery if your lengths need extra care.

Salon Attitude. Every Day.