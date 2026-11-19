The work behind the feed Among the 27 categories are Kasi Content Creator, Podcast of the Year, Social Media Gamer of the Year, Best Educational Content Creator and African Social Media Star of the Year. Together, they offer a picture of what South Africans go online for, whether it’s to laugh at something familiar, learn something new or spend time with people who share an interest.

The Kasi Content Creator category speaks directly to the awards’ theme. Part of the pleasure of watching a creator draw on township life is hearing a turn of phrase or recognising a character you know from your own street. For someone watching from elsewhere, the same clip can offer a glimpse into a place they’ve never been. The details that make the work feel local are often the ones people remember and pass on.

There’s also the part of the job the audience rarely sees. A video that takes a minute to watch can take hours to script, shoot and edit. A podcast episode depends on preparation as much as the conversation itself. And between uploads, creators spend time responding to the people who follow their work and figuring out what they want to make next.

Those audiences have already had their say. Nominees were announced on 22 August, and public voting closed on 13 November after weeks of creators asking their communities for support. The winners will be announced live at the ceremony.

From the feed to the green carpet On Saturday, Culture in Motion will also serve as the dress code. Guests have been encouraged to bring their own interpretation of South African style to the green carpet, with bold colour, rich textures, statement prints and sharp tailoring among the ideas offered by the organisers. Arrivals begin at 16:00.

Founded in 2021, the South African Social Media Awards recognise creators, brands and campaigns working across entertainment, fashion, beauty, sport and marketing, among other fields. Openserve is the headline sponsor of this year’s edition.

The event runs until 23:00 at Mosaïek Theatre on Danielle Street in Fairland, Johannesburg. Tickets are available through Computicket⁠.

Disclosure. Curated Concepts handles media and communications for the 2026 South African Social Media Awards.

Media enquiries