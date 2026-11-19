There is something wonderfully improbable about a Cape Town car rental company finding itself among South Africa’s more intriguing culinary adventures. But then, improbability has always been part of the Wiggle story.
Founded in 2010, Wiggle grew into one of Cape Town’s favourite luxury car rental companies with a deceptively simple idea: the pleasure of travel extends well beyond the vehicle. A beautiful car is a wonderful thing, but it's where it takes you, and what happens along the way, that really matters.
For founder John Paul Jones, the journey began rather further afield. From Cambridge University to Paris, and eventually Cape Town, the road has been anything but straight. Cape Town became home, and somewhere along the way the business of providing cars evolved into something considerably more eccentric.
Today, Wiggle's 1,000-square-metre home on Bree Street is known as the WiggleVerse. Part clubhouse, part cultural playground, it brings together extraordinary cars, art, music, events, a golf simulator, food and a gathering of people who don't necessarily belong to the same world.
It is a place almost designed to see ideas spring into life and grow.
Perhaps its most unexpected offspring is The Wiggle Room, an intimate, 12-seat restaurant that has already earned recognition as Concept Restaurant of the Year at the 2026 LUXE Restaurant Awards and a recipient of the newly minted Luxe Certification of Excellence.
Here, Chef Ismail “Fish” Amos pursues an adventurous, occasionally outrageous interpretation of South African cuisine. His own journey, from Durban to Cape Town, is another story of the road less travelled. A two year detour took him through Japan and China where he explored the frontier of omakase style cooking and had a stint at Nokaka in Osaka and a stay in Shanghai.
Durban though remains his culinary compass: the spice, generosity, family kitchens and gloriously tangled food traditions of the city that raised him. At The Wiggle Room, the result is food with an unmistakably South African soul, considerable technical ambition and a healthy disregard for solemnity. Music, theatre and human connection are as much part of the experience as what arrives on the plate.
And now this unlikely culinary experiment is escaping the confines of its little room.
At the Time Out Market on Cape Town's Waterfront, AWÉ by The Wiggle Room brings Fish's exuberant reinterpretation of Durban street food to a much wider audience. On 28 and 29 November, The Wiggle Room and Fish will also join some of the country's most celebrated kitchens at Taste of Cape Town at Greenpoint Cricket Club.
But perhaps the most intriguing turn in the road lies some 400 kilometres east, at South Africa's premier golf resort, Fancourt.
There, The Wiggle Room is embarking on a six-month residency at the Manor House restaurant. At the eponymously named Henry White’s it will bring its particular brand of culinary adventure to the Garden Route, offering visitors another compelling reason to make the journey to George.
And this is where the story completes a rather satisfying historical turn.
In the 1840s, a Yorkshire-born engineer named Henry Fancourt White undertook the formidable task of constructing the Montagu Pass across the Outeniqua Mountains. Having helped open a route through previously forbidding terrain, he eventually settled at the foot of those mountains, building a handsome manor house in 1859.
That house would become Fancourt.
Nearly two centuries later, a business that began by putting people behind the wheel arrives at the home of a man who helped make their journeys possible.
One suspects Henry White might have appreciated the coincidence. The home of an engineering genius with frontier spirit will now host one of South Africas emerging culinary talents. It promises to be a fun summer
So perhaps the deeper connection is simply that people who venture beyond familiar territory have a habit of finding one another. Cambridge, Paris, Durban, Japan, Cape Town and now George. Different journeys, kindred spirits, and the discovery of fertile ground in unexpected places.
For Wiggle, the destination has never been entirely predictable. Nor, increasingly, is the means of getting there.
But perhaps we should have learned to expect the unexpected.
It's almost in the name.
Wiggle. Your Keys to Cape Town… and Beyond.
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