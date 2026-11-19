There is something wonderfully improbable about a Cape Town car rental company finding itself among South Africa’s more intriguing culinary adventures. But then, improbability has always been part of the Wiggle story.

Founded in 2010, Wiggle grew into one of Cape Town’s favourite luxury car rental companies with a deceptively simple idea: the pleasure of travel extends well beyond the vehicle. A beautiful car is a wonderful thing, but it's where it takes you, and what happens along the way, that really matters.

For founder John Paul Jones, the journey began rather further afield. From Cambridge University to Paris, and eventually Cape Town, the road has been anything but straight. Cape Town became home, and somewhere along the way the business of providing cars evolved into something considerably more eccentric.

Today, Wiggle's 1,000-square-metre home on Bree Street is known as the WiggleVerse. Part clubhouse, part cultural playground, it brings together extraordinary cars, art, music, events, a golf simulator, food and a gathering of people who don't necessarily belong to the same world.

It is a place almost designed to see ideas spring into life and grow.

Perhaps its most unexpected offspring is The Wiggle Room, an intimate, 12-seat restaurant that has already earned recognition as Concept Restaurant of the Year at the 2026 LUXE Restaurant Awards and a recipient of the newly minted Luxe Certification of Excellence.

Here, Chef Ismail “Fish” Amos pursues an adventurous, occasionally outrageous interpretation of South African cuisine. His own journey, from Durban to Cape Town, is another story of the road less travelled. A two year detour took him through Japan and China where he explored the frontier of omakase style cooking and had a stint at Nokaka in Osaka and a stay in Shanghai.