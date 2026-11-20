iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu’s Vision 2040+ is to become a globally respected, entrepreneurial, technologically advanced, and impactful African societal university.

It’s not a rebrand, but a commitment to turn education into jobs, research into solutions, and community engagement into real development.

iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu — Vision 2040+

From Mthatha to KuGompo City, from Butterworth to Komani, Walter Sisulu is building a future worthy of its name. Vision 2040+ sets a clear destination: a globally respected, entrepreneurial, technologically advanced, and impactful African university.

For each student, that means education that leads to work, to enterprise, and to opportunity. For our communities, that means research and partnerships that address health, agriculture, education, and sustainable livelihoods. For our partners, that means a stable, innovative institution ready to co-create solutions.

Rooted in the legacy of Walter Sisulu, guided by Ubuntu, excellence and integrity, we invite you to co-create this future with us.

From the Heart of the Eastern Cape to the Future of Food

Leadership in higher education is no longer about maintaining institutions. It is about repositioning them to address society’s most pressing questions.

At iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu, that repositioning has a name: Vision 2040+, and a champion: Vice-Chancellor Professor Thandi Mgwebi.

Since assuming the helm, Professor Mgwebi has led a decisive shift - moving iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu from being a university in the Eastern Cape to being the university for the Eastern Cape, and for South Africa. A university rooted in its geographic context, yet globally relevant.

A Vision Grounded in Place, Geared for Impact

Vision 2040+ is more than a strategic plan. It is a commitment to reimagine what a developing and a comprehensive university can be in a rural, underserved yet resource-rich province.

At its core are distinct signature themes that speak directly to the challenges and opportunities of the region:

Food Futures, Health and Wellbeing, Sustainable Infrastructure, and Digital Innovation.

Under Professor Mgwebi’s leadership, these pillars are not abstract. They are practical, transdisciplinary programmes of work that connect teaching, research, and community engagement.

Why Food Futures? Why Now?

Nowhere is this more evident than in the theme of Food Futures.

The Eastern Cape holds immense agricultural potential, yet faces persistent challenges of food insecurity, climate vulnerability, and youth unemployment in agrarian economies.

Professor Mgwebi’s vision positions iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu as a catalyst for change:

“We cannot speak of development without speaking of food. Food Futures is about securing nutrition, creating livelihoods, advancing indigenous knowledge, and building climate-smart value chains - from seed to market to policy. It is where our students, our farmers, and our scientists meet.”

Through Food Futures, iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu is:

Integrating agro-ecology, agri-tech, and agribusiness into curricula, ensuring graduates are not just job-seekers but food system creators.

Deepening partnerships with smallholder farmers, communal land associations, government, and industry to co-create solutions in primary production, agro-processing and food waste reduction.

Championing applied research on drought-resistant crops, indigenous foods, one health, and sustainable food systems relevant to the lived realities of the Eastern Cape.

Using its four campuses as living laboratories for community-driven development - where research leaves the laboratory and enters the field, the clinic, and the market.

Leadership with Scholarship

Professor Mgwebi brings to this mission a rare combination of distinguished scholarship, seasoned academic leadership, and deep commitment to social justice in higher education. A respected scientist and a transformative leader, she understands that excellence and access must co-exist. Her leadership has been marked by a focus on institutional stability, academic integrity, and a clear, inspirational narrative: that iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu must be measured not only by rankings, but by its relevance and responsiveness. Professor Mgwebi’s approach is both strategic and humane - building a university culture that is performance-driven, ethical, and student-centred.

The Road Ahead

As iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu advances Vision 2040+, the goal is clear: to be a leading, impactful, societal African university that redefines its mandate through higher education and training. It is a future where a student from Lusikisiki can access world-class agri-tech training, where a farmer in Tsolo can benefit from university-led research, and where solutions to national challenges are born in Mthatha, Butterworth, KuGompo City and Komani. Under Professor Thandi Mgwebi, iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu is not just imagining that future. It is building it.

The university’s Council Chairperson Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the council fully endorses Vision 2040+. “It gives the university a clear, long-term direction anchored in good governance, accountability and excellence, and it ensures that Walter Sisulu remains a university of access, opportunity and national relevance,” Ngcukaitobi said.

iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu - A University in Service of its Place and its People.