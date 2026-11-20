South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis is not simply a problem of too little economic growth. It is an issue of who gets to participate in that growth. More than half of the country’s 17.2 million youth aged 18-35 are not in employment education or training, and the latest QLFS results show that while jobs are beginning to return, young people are not yet benefiting at scale. Only about 5.6 million young people are currently employed, compared with roughly 6 million before the pandemic, while the expanded youth unemployment rate for 18 to 35-year-olds sits at 55.37%. Getting the economy to grow faster is essential but this alone will not solve youth unemployment. The question instead is, ‘how do we better shape the economy for young people to participate and help power it’?

In 2020, the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis, appointing Harambee as the pathway manager and bringing more than a decade of experience working with young people, employers, government and civil society to the national effort. Since then, evidence and practical learnings gleaned from the PYEI, the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES), and the SA Youth platform have helped guide youth employment initiatives, ultimately informing the Presidency-led Work SA Youth Implementation Plan that was adopted by leaders at the recent SA Youth National Leadership Convening. The ambition is significant: 1.8 million more young people employed and a 20% decrease in the youth unemployment rate by 2030.

Work SA recognises that there is no single route to achieving that ambition. It needs large-scale effort across six levers of the economy. This means employers hiring more young people, new jobs being created in sectors offering significant growth potential, and better alignment of skilling outcomes to what the economy needs. It also means expanding opportunities for sustainable self-employment, optimising public employment programmes, and using pathway management through the SA Youth platform.

Underpinning these six levers, are three core insights that have been reaffirmed over and over again by Harambee’s research. These lessons tell us how we move from promising programmes to delivery on a national scale.

Inclusion can drive growth

Young people face a system of reinforcing barriers. Searching for work costs money, opportunities are fragmented and training is not always aligned with employer demand. Most hiring processes still prioritise qualifications, work experience and networks, and there are too few entry-level opportunities, anyway. Exclusion becomes systemic and insurmountable when these barriers compound. But they are not inevitable. Turning inclusive hiring practices into the industry default is the starting point. Insights from the SA Youth platform show that assessment methods designed for youth inclusion can make up to 50% more work-seekers visible to employers in their hiring processes. The system is routinely screening out young people who are more than capable of doing the job, and a relatively simple change in how we assess them allows employers to see their potential. Getting young people through the filter is the first step. Setting them up for success is the second.

Inclusion can be built into sector level growth strategies, most clearly demonstrated by Global Business Services (GBS). From 2008 to 2026, the youth share of GBS employment rose by 15 percentage points to from 51% to 66%, with 90% of the 26,346 new GBS jobs created in 2025 going to young people. This is against a 32.7% youth share average across other sectors. And while each sector has its own structural conditions requiring their own unique blueprint, GBS provides a benchmark of what can be achieved with strong sector-level orchestration.

Pathway management improves employment outcomes.

Young people do not move neatly from learning into permanent work, often jumping without support between work-seeking, short-term opportunities, public employment, skills development, self-employment and formal jobs. Pathway management refers to the connective infrastructure required to keep young people engaged, instead of expecting young people to navigate disconnected programmes with no insight into which transitions are worthwhile or how to bridge gaps. Platforms such as SA Youth create a single point of connection to multiple pathways. And this is achieved at scale, having already supported 4.7 million young people, equivalent to 26% of this youth population, and enabled 2.5 million opportunities to be secured.

But for pathway management to work, there needs to be opportunities, and with public employment programmes contributing a 41% share of opportunities secured on SA Youth; these are a critical pathway into work. This is scale of demand was demonstrated in the Basic Education Employment Initiative, which engaged 1.1 million young people in earning opportunities across the five phases.

This is also why skilling needs to start with demand. Training for its own sake risks producing activity without opportunity. Skills investment must respond to where employers need talent and translate into workplace experience, employment and progression. What matters is sustained movement through the labour market, and by understanding and supporting young people as they navigate the system, we are better equipped to realise the goals of the national ambition.

Ecosystem coordination can shift the dial

No single actor or programme will change the trajectory. Presidency-led coordination creates the conditions for employers, government, skills providers and civil society to align around a shared ambition, while bringing their different capabilities and resources to the effort. This means sharing outcomes and proven approaches, whilst also moving from barriers addressed in isolation to coordinated action, especially in areas with high youth absorption potential such as Tourism, Digital, GBS and the Green Economy. In Early Childhood Development, we see the impact of mobilised coordination: over the past two years, the Bana Pele Blueprint has begun to strengthen ECD as a more formalised and better-funded livelihood ecosystem. The result is that the number of children receiving the ECD subsidy has grown from just over 748,000 to nearly 955,000. Coordination can also increase investment leverage, as seen in The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund , which has grown from R300 million to R1 billion following the pilot’ evidence that linking funding more directly to jobs produces better outcomes.

The goal is a more coherent system, not more resilient young people, and ultimately, delivery at national scale requires breadth of participation and level of alignment. Work SA provides the blueprint, and now we need coordinated action.

More on this in the latest Breaking Barriers edition .