The EmpowaMen International Men’s Summit 2026 will feature 70 confirmed speakers and specialists and aims to convene 4,000 men on Saturday, 28 November at Mosaïek Teatro, Fairland, Johannesburg. Under the theme Redefining Modern Masculinity, EmpowaMen’s annual signature gathering will examine what society teaches boys about manhood, the pressures men face and how men can use their influence at home, at work and in their communities.

Held during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the Summit connects men’s wellbeing with their responsibility to respect consent, advance gender equality and help prevent gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“Leadership is measured in the conduct we model, the cultures we permit and the people affected by our decisions,” says Simphiwe Masiza, Executive Producer of EmpowaMen. “We are bringing influential men into conversations that recognise their lived realities and challenge them to put positive masculinity and men’s allyship into practice. That means modelling respect and accountability, challenging sexism and harmful behaviour among peers, and using their influence to advance women’s safety and gender equality.”

Programme Highlights and Interview Angles Milton Nkosi, global affairs correspondent and former BBC Africa Bureau Chief, returns as overall Master of Ceremonies for the third consecutive year. Nelson Muffuh, United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa, will deliver the closing keynote.

Speaker

Session or Interview Angle

Timothy Maurice Webster, author of four books on brand leadership and speaker on behavioural science and brand influence

The Masculinity Tax. What does it cost men to always appear in control?

Dr Mzamo Masito (PhD), African Men Care and author of This Country Hates Our Boys

What are families, schools and communities teaching boys about manhood?

Prof. Stephen Khehla Ndlovu, VUT Vice-Chancellor

The Making of a Man. What does his journey from Ballengeich to university leadership reveal about opening doors for others?

John Manyike, Old Mutual Group Head of Financial Education

Men, Money & Modern Masculinity. How can men manage provider pressure and build lasting financial security?

Milton Nkosi, overall Master of Ceremonies

How does media coverage shape expectations of men and boys, and how can newsrooms challenge harmful stereotypes?

Sechaba Motsieloa CM(SA), EmpowaMen co-founder

What does men’s allyship demand when leaders encounter harmful conduct in their workplaces and communities?

The Nine Tracks What does it cost men to prove their worth through what they earn, what they endure and what they keep to themselves? The tracks examine identity, family and fatherhood, health, wealth, spirituality and substance abuse.

What does allyship demand when peers excuse abuse? The programme tackles sexuality and consent, violence and GBVF prevention, and the future of masculinity in a digital world.

Through masterclasses, workshops and facilitated dialogues, delegates will be challenged to confront one harmful pattern, act within seven days, practise one change for 30 days and review progress at 90 days.

Media Interviews and On-Site Coverage Timing/Editorial Opportunities

Before the Summit

Book spokesperson interviews and expert commentary, or develop human-interest features tied to the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

During the Summit

Request on-site editorial access and arrange live or recorded interviews with speakers and specialists.

After the Summit